3 Takeaways From Pacers Victory Over Minnesota in Haliburton's Return

The Indiana Pacers had their first preseason game of the year against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. But this wasn't your typical NBA preseason game. This was Tyrese Haliburton's return to an NBA court for the first time in 472 days.

Not only was this his first game back in nearly 16 months, it was played at his Alma Mater, Iowa State University. The former Cyclone thanked the crowd for coming to the game while rocking a custom Pacers No. 22 jersey, the same number he wore in college.

This game was full of ups and downs --which is expected during a preseason exhibition-- but there were several things to discuss in the Pacers 123-112 victory.

Here are three takeaways from tonight's game.

1. Jarace "Magic" Walker

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth year wing out of Houston was doing exactly what the coaching staff and front office asked of him all offseason: "star in your role".

In 28 minutes of play, Walker was a +18 and you felt that when watching the game. The Pacers were drastically better with him on the floor and he was everywhere.

He led the team in assists with 10 and so many of them stand out. Early in the game he found instant chemistry with Zubac, finding him twice right around the rim. His passes were crisp, he moved the ball quickly in the fast-paced offense and he only committed one turnover.

In addition to the assists, he corralled five rebounds, scored 7 points on 3-6 shooting and only committed one foul.

He played with force, he was active on both sides of the basketball and he played a huge part in some of the biggest runs throughout the game. Couldn't have asked for a better first-look at Walker for the 2026-27 season.

2. No Huff in First Half -- Small Lineup Impresses

Oct 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots over the hands of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer (19) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important things to monitor during the preseason is how the rotation shakes out. Tonight, the Pacers played a nine-man rotation in the first half of the game.

McConnell was sidelined with an injury, so Sheppard was the 9th player in the rotation, and noticeably missing was backup center Jay Huff.

Indiana played a small-ball lineup with Toppin at the five, Siakam at the four, Walker at the three, Oubre at the two, and Nembhard at the one. This group helped spearheaded a 15-0 run.

Indiana still looks its best when playing this fast-paced style. The ball was moving all over the court, guys were getting clean and open looks because the defense couldn't keep up, and if the Timberwolves missed a shot, it was on for the races.

This was Oubre's first time really playing in this system and he was impressive early on. Especially next to Toppin. The two combined for 15 first half points on 5-6 shooting. Defensively, they were flying everywhere on the floor and helped set the tone for the Pacers first quarter comeback.

The Zubac lineups still felt a little clunky, but that's to be expected when you're integrating an old-school big man into a modernized offense. While there are still some kinks to iron out, Zubac will eventually have a massive role in this system, which will make the Pacers even more challenging to guard.

3. Haliburton Returns to the Court

"I love you guys so much. Iowa State is so special to me." 💛



Tyrese Haliburton addressed the crowd before tonight's game at his alma mater Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/2uZkG17eew — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 7, 2026

In sixteen minutes of play, the star of the night scored 7 points on 3-8 shooting, dished out 6 assists while committing only 1 turnover, had 2 blocks, 1 steal, and forced a twenty-four second shot clock violation.

It was a solid return for Haliburton, considering how long it had been since he last played an NBA game, but he made some ridiculous plays that reminded you just how special he is.

During the first half, he threw a gorgeous skip pass over the top of the defense and found Aaron Nesmith for a corner three. He also scored the first shot of the game on a mid-ranger jumper, something we have slowly started to see him take more of.

While it wasn't the most memorable Haliburton performance, words can't describe how good it was to see him back on the court. He is the heartbeat of this Pacers' team and being able to have this special return in the place he calls his second home was perfect.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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