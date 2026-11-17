The Indiana Pacers have been mentioned more than once as a team that is looking to upgrade its depth.

Earlier this month, Jake Fisher of The People's Insider shared that the Pacers were looking to make a mid-tier move and had sent in a trade request for Nique Clifford --before Sacramento dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This week, Marc Stein of The Stein Line backed up those reports by Fischer and said that Indiana is weighing their trade options.

As I wrote previously this week, the Pacers have prime trade candidates in Jarace Walker (restritcted free agent), Ben Sheppard (restricted free agent), Larry Nance Jr. (expiring contract), and Jay Huff (team-friendly deal at the minimum for the next few years).

Because the Pacers were interested in trading for a wing like Clifford, it makes sense that they could still be on the hunt for more wing help. Sheppard is dealing with a meniscus injury that might have him sidelined for the entirety of the season and Walker has struggled to add a real impact to the team.

Here are three wings that Indiana could look to trade for as they look to improve their roster.

1. A.J. Green - Milwaukee Bucks

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) reacts after making a three point shot in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green is a sharpshooting wing that would fit perfectly within the Pacers style. He is shooting 40% from three this season on a 1-13 Milwaukee team that is heading nowhere. Indiana has been torched from outside by Green several times over the last few seasons, as he shot 43.6% from deep in both of the Pacers-Bucks playoff series.

He just turned 27 years old before the season started, so he is right in the middle of his prime. Defensively, Green is not an "individual stopper", but he is a great team defender that navigates screens well and pisitions himself to be in the right spot of the scheme.

Overall, he would fill the void of Sheppard, but would add a bit more than he does. He is a terrific fit, and most importantly he has a great contract. Green won't be a free agent until 2030 as he is in the first year of his 4-year $45 million contract. This would be a huge addition for the Pacers from a basketball and financial standpoint.

While there could be complications to adding on someone with that much money guaranteed next season when the books get tight, if he is a perfect fit than you make other moves around him. Striking a deal with Milwaukee would be difficult since there is no love lost between the two franchises. But, Indiana will likely have to give up significant draft captial to unload Walker's contract for Green.

2. Derrick Jones Jr. - Los Angeles Clippers

Nov 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Pacers are looking for a defensive wing to add to their roster, Derrick Jones Jr. might be the best available option. In 11 games this season, the veteran forward is shooting over 50% from the field and from three-point range on 4.2 attempts per game.

Defensively, Jones is terrific at navigating screens, plays with a relentless motor and is a top-notch on-ball defender. He is unafraid of the biggest challenges and plays with the grit and guts that Carlisle demands of his players.

The Clippers will likely ask for significant return back and there will be several teams interested in Jones' services --especially when you consider he is an expiring contract. What makes Jones such a compelling trade target is his skill set fits perfectly with what Indiana is lacking and that he has chemistry with Ivica Zubac.

Nov 3, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and center Ivica Zubac (40) celebrate against the Miami Heat in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Clippers are fading into the sunset, it would be advantageous of them to find a home for Jones and get a quality return back. Indiana has their 2027 first-round pick available for trade, as well as all of their picks from 2031 and on. They also have multiple second-round picks with high value that could be intriguing to other teams.

Indiana is hard-capped by the First Apron, so a trade for Jones would require Walker going out in return with at least the 2027 first-round pick and potentially a few second-round picks also. This would instantly make the Pacers a much more versatile team, give them another proven defender, and if they needed to play smaller, he is capable of guarding stretch bigs at the four or the five.

I am hghly intrigued by what Jones would bring to the Pacers and would be willing to give up a lot to acquire him.

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2023 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers were rumored to have interest in the forward out UCLA. He spent his first three seasons with the Miami Heat before he was included in the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After starting in the first 11 games for the Bucks, he has been coming off the bench the last three. Milwaukee --as I mentioned earlier when discussing Green-- is just 1-13 on the season and they have no hopes to finish in the playoff race this season.

Similar to Jarace Walker, Jaquez is an unrestricted free agent and the Bucks have to decide if they want to retain him long-term. The 6-foot-6 forward is considered a trade candidate this season and the Pacers have the assets to acquire him if they desire.

Jaquez makes just over $5 million this season and would be a nice addition to the Pacers bench. While he is a carrer 33% three-point shooter, this season he is connecting on 44% of his three-point shots on 4.5 attempts per game. He is an aggressive rebounder on both ends of the floor and plays with a high-level of physicality.

One of the best aspects of his game his high-IQ and his quick ability to read and react. The Pacers are often praised for the fast style they play, but that fast style is more about moving off the ball quickly in the halfcourt and getting into the next action. Jaquez would fit like a glove in that regard, because he thrives off quick actions is a willing playmaker.

Lastly, Jaquez is at his best offensively when he can operate below the free throw line. Assuming he would be paired with the second unit, his skill sets would match well with Toppin but it could be potentially clunky next to McConnell.

The asking price for Jaquez is probably going to be similar to Green, but likely less since he is an expiring contract. Teams will be calling about several of the players on the Bucks' roster before the trade deadline, so again, Indiana will likely have to pay a significant amount for his services. I like the fit, especially if the three-point perecentage proves to be real -- but if he regresses to his career averages, I like the first two options better.

Honorable Mention: Bennedict Mathurin

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) reacts after scoring a basket and drawing the foul against the New York Knicks during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I don't expect the Pacers to make a deal to reacquire their former wing, there is plenty of reason why it could make sense.

Mathurin is making just below what Walker is making and has a player option for next season. A swap of the two players with some type of second-round pick would likely be enough to get it done, but I don't know if this is the right fit.

Mathurin is a terrific scorer, but there is a lot to be desired with his screen navigation and on-ball defense. If he were to be paired next to Oubre on the wing, opponents would have the most wide-open shots possible with how poor they are at navigating screens.

While there are definitely worse options than Mathurin to target, I don't think he is the best fit for this group. I like him much better than Walker, but I don't love him next to Oubre and I question how much he would buy into playing for a team that traded him, especially when he is trying to prove his worth.

Nonetheless, he knows what is expected with this organization, has a good relationship with the players and coaching staff and would likely be used more than he is currently in New Orleans. Playing for a winning team would get more eyes on him than what he is doing with the Pelicans, but I think people around the league view him as a microwave bench scorer at best.

He's a good player that has his flaws and would be a weird fit back in Indiana. But, I could understand the intrigue if they went this route.

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