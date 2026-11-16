Before the Pacers even reached the midway part of November, they had already emerged in trade rumors as a team looking to upgrade its roster.

According to Jake Fischer of The People's Insider and The Stein Line, the Pacers "have indeed begun sniffing around at potential mid-tier improvements." It was also reported by Fischer that Indiana was one of four teams to call the Sacramento Kings about wing Nique Clifford --who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 8, 2026.

Clifford was the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and just 17 months after being selected by the Kings, he is dealt to the Thunder for two second-round picks.

Why would Indiana have interest in trading for a young wing at this point of the season? It's pretty simple. Ben Sheppard suffered an unfortunate meniscus tear and he is going to be sideline for months.

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to a violation against him for a kick ball against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Johnny Furphy recovering from an ACL injury and Sheppard out for potentially the whole season, the Pacers have two roster spots being filled by guys that can't play. They entered the season with just 14 players on the standard roster because they had limited space underneath the First Apron to add a 15th player. Because Clifford has 0-1 years of NBA experience, the Pacers could have acquired him for second-round picks and filled their 15th and final roster spot.

In addition to filling the final roster spot, this would give them another young asset that is on a team-friendly deal that extends past this season. After this season, Indiana only has Furphy on a rookie-scale contract and several players entering the final year of their deal. This team is going to get expensive quick and several of their key players will be looking for new contracts.

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, the NBA has a rule in place that only allows for team's two-way players to play (or dress) a total of 90 games combined when they do not roster a full 15 players. Because of the injuries the Pacers have faced early into the season, Jalen Slawson, Kobe Brown and Braden Smith have had to dress for a majority of the games. This is eating into their 90 games quickly, but if they were to add a 15th player to their roster, it would remove that restriction.

Another question that has been asked is "Why haven't the Pacers converted Slawson to that 15th roster spot yet?" The 6-foot-7 forward out of Furman has worked his way into the 10-man rotation and has played a bigger role than Jarace Walker the last few games. His hard play has certainly earned him a bigger role in the offense, but from a financial standpoint, it makes zero sense to convert him right now.

Two-way players do not count against the team's salary cap or luxury tax calculations. While the team is paying Slawson $678,882 this season on a two-way deal, he is costing them zero money on their books. So, until they have to convert him they should continue to take advantage of him being on a two-way deal. Last season, Quenton Jackson was in a similar boat, but was eventaully signed at the end of February after the NBA Trade Deadline and the All-Star Break.

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of Slawson's emergence into the rotation, speculation is that Jarace Walker is very much on the trading block. If Indiana can find a mid-tier upgrade via trade, it could use one or both of Walker's and Sheppard's expiring deals. Indiana is about $2.2 million below the First Apron, so they can take back a little more money than they are sending out, but they will have restrictions.

Overall, Fischer sharing this news gives fans indication of what the Pacers are potentially up to. During the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline, Fischer was one of the first to report that Iivca Zubac was going to Indiana --and has had his finger on the pulse of discussions that have been happening around the league.

With winning being the ultimate goal, the Pacers have options to upgrade their roster depth. With several teams looking to shed salaries and save money, Indiana has a few expiring contracts that could serve as good trade pieces in Walker, Sheppard and Nance. They also have team-friendly contracts that extend past this season in Huff, Jackson and Furphy that could be appealing to other teams.

The most important thing to know, is that Indiana's front office won't sit back quietly if they can make moves to strengthen their roster. And if there is anything this early season has shown us, it is that depth is vital to success, and the Pacers need to reshape their bench to ensure that they maximize their depth to its fullest.

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