Watching Jarace Walker play basketball is equivalent to riding on a roller coaster where you’re having the time of your life, but then seconds later are begging for the ride to come to a screeching halt.

In one half of play, he’ll weakly take the ball in for a layup instead of dunking with force, and then throw an errant pass out of bounds or to the opponent. Then in the next half, he’ll snatch a rebound away from a bigger defender and make a beautiful pass that only Tyrese Haliburton could make on the team.

The level of inconsistency is infuriating. But the moment you want to throw the towel in, he does something that reels you right back in.

The 6-foot-6 forward out of Houston has all the tools in the world to be a great basketball player, but he has yet to put it all together.

So that begs the question: is Jarace Walker showing enough for the Pacers?

Alex Golden

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pardon the analogy, but stick with me. Jarace Walker reminds me a lot of an ex-girlfriend I had. At times, everything in the relationship was going perfectly, and I could see a long-term future with her. Then a few weeks later, I’m questioning why I’m still putting so much effort into making the relationship work, when there are so many red flags.

This is where I stand with Walker.

There is only one word that adequately describes the four-year wing out of Houston: inconsistent.

I see the vision the front office and coaching staff have for him, but this is year four, not year one. Everyone’s development is different. Some guys take longer, while others get it right away. Unfortunately for Walker, time is running out.

He’s averaging an underwhelming 7.2 points per game and the only noticeable area of improvement this season is his rebounding. He is corralling in a career-best 6.3 per contest in 23.8 minutes. However, Walker is really struggling to score. He’s shooting a career-low from the field (36.9%), three-point range (31.3%) and the free throw line (53.8%).

Kyle Taylor of iPacers mentioned on Setting the Pace that Walker ranks 136th out of 140 eligible players for field goal percentage in the restricted area at 47%. This is a prime example of how playing with a high-level of force is not natural for him and why he struggles to meet the standards the organization is asking of him.

In my analogy, there was a reason I said ex-girlfriend, not current. Things didn’t work out and I had to move on. Walker has the next two-and-a-half months to turn things around, but if he continues down this path of inconsistent play, it will be hard for Indiana to not breakup with their former lottery pick.

Eric Santos

Nov 4, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) battle for control of the ball during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 3–6 record and Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, the Indiana Pacers need their role players to rise to the occasion. This presents an opportunity for 23-year-old forward Jarace Walker, who is averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, to raise his ceiling in a contract year. The former top-10 draft pick has yet to live up to the lofty expectations placed by analysts expecting a breakthrough.

While Walker has been consistent on the boards and possesses decent skills as a facilitator, his shooting continues to limit his impact. In 45 minutes of action against the Atlanta Hawks, Walker scored 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range. His presence as an interior force should help secure his place in the rotation this season, though he will need to continue developing his game to avoid being surpassed by the next wave of young talent.

Ethan Skolnick

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season is a pivot point from Walker, especially at a time when we've seen so many organizations give up on drafted players -- it seems as if half of recent draftees are already on their second or third team, if they're on a team at all.

So he needs more efforts like he had in the win against Memphis, when Rick Carlisle was comfortable playing him the entire fourth quarter because he was making a physical impact, especially on the boards.

But the shooting must get more consistent. It's a small sample size so far, but 37/31/54 splits won't cut it. If there's no breakthrough by the trade deadline, we might look back at this as Walker's last chance in Indiana.