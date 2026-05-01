Knicks' Halftime Blowout of Hawks Reached Historic Levels of Dominance

The Knicks are ready to put the Hawks out of their misery.

On Thursday night, in Game 6 of their series with Atlanta, New York was utterly dominant from right out of the gate and shattered the NBA record for the largest halftime lead in a playoff game.

Led by OG Anunoby’s 26 points and a smothering defense, the Knicks entered the locker room leading 83–36. That 47-point lead bested the previous record of 41, which has been done twice. The Cavaliers led the Boston Celtics 72-31 at the break during Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, while the Knicks were on the receiving end of a 41-point deficit last year when the Pacers led them 80-39 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here’s a look at the five biggest halftime leads in NBA playoff history.

YEAR TEAM OPPONENT HALFTIME MARGIN 2026 New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks 47 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics 41 2025 Indiana Pacers New York Knicks 41 1987 Detroit Pistons Washington Bullets 40 2025 Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat 39

The lead was so large, it tied for the second-biggest in NBA history, regular season or the playoffs. The record remains the Mavericks’ 50-point lead on the Clippers from December 27, 2020, but New York tied Golden State’s 88-41 lead over the Kings from November 2, 1991.

A look at where this performance stacks up all-time below.

YEAR TEAM OPPONENT HALFTIME MARGIN 2020 Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Clippers 50 1991 Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings 47 2026 New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks 47 2024 Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors 44 1967 Seattle Supersonics Boston Celtics 44 2014 Dallas Mavericks Philadelphia 76ers 44

The Knicks had three players in double figures, as Mikal Bridges scored 16, while Jalen Brunson added 13. Perhaps most impressive was the team’s efficiency. They were 28-for-43 (65%) from the floor, 7-for-16 (44%) from three-point range and 20-for-22 (91%) from the foul line.

The offense was impressive, but New York also completely shut down the Hawks. Atlanta mustered 36 points on 39 attempts from the field, while shooting 31%. CJ McCollum, who has been a thorn in the Knicks’ side during the series, was limited to nine points, while Jalen Johnson had 11 and Jonathan Kuminga was limited to three in 12 minutes off the bench.

While the margin was the headline, the Knicks also scored 83 points, which is the third-most in the first half of a playoff game. The record of 87 was set by the Thunder against the Nuggets last year.

YEAR TEAM OPPONENT HALFTIME POINTS 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets 87 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors 86 2026 New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks 83 2003 Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings 83 1983 San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets 82 1987 Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets 82

The Knicks’ first half performance was historic on several levels, and it looks like they’ve punched their ticket to the second round.

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