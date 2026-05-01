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Knicks' Halftime Blowout of Hawks Reached Historic Levels of Dominance

New York took a 83–36 lead into halftime.
Ryan Phillips|
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges helped his team to the biggest lead in NBA playoff history.
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges helped his team to the biggest lead in NBA playoff history. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

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New York KnicksAtlanta Hawks

The Knicks are ready to put the Hawks out of their misery.

On Thursday night, in Game 6 of their series with Atlanta, New York was utterly dominant from right out of the gate and shattered the NBA record for the largest halftime lead in a playoff game.

Led by OG Anunoby’s 26 points and a smothering defense, the Knicks entered the locker room leading 83–36. That 47-point lead bested the previous record of 41, which has been done twice. The Cavaliers led the Boston Celtics 72-31 at the break during Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, while the Knicks were on the receiving end of a 41-point deficit last year when the Pacers led them 80-39 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here’s a look at the five biggest halftime leads in NBA playoff history.

YEAR

TEAM

OPPONENT

HALFTIME MARGIN

2026

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

47

2017

Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics

41

2025

Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks

41

1987

Detroit Pistons

Washington Bullets

40

2025

Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat

39

The lead was so large, it tied for the second-biggest in NBA history, regular season or the playoffs. The record remains the Mavericks’ 50-point lead on the Clippers from December 27, 2020, but New York tied Golden State’s 88-41 lead over the Kings from November 2, 1991.

A look at where this performance stacks up all-time below.

YEAR

TEAM

OPPONENT

HALFTIME MARGIN

2020

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers

50

1991

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings

47

2026

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

47

2024

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors

44

1967

Seattle Supersonics

Boston Celtics

44

2014

Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers

44

The Knicks had three players in double figures, as Mikal Bridges scored 16, while Jalen Brunson added 13. Perhaps most impressive was the team’s efficiency. They were 28-for-43 (65%) from the floor, 7-for-16 (44%) from three-point range and 20-for-22 (91%) from the foul line.

The offense was impressive, but New York also completely shut down the Hawks. Atlanta mustered 36 points on 39 attempts from the field, while shooting 31%. CJ McCollum, who has been a thorn in the Knicks’ side during the series, was limited to nine points, while Jalen Johnson had 11 and Jonathan Kuminga was limited to three in 12 minutes off the bench.

While the margin was the headline, the Knicks also scored 83 points, which is the third-most in the first half of a playoff game. The record of 87 was set by the Thunder against the Nuggets last year.

YEAR

TEAM

OPPONENT

HALFTIME POINTS

2025

Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets

87

2017

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

86

2026

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

83

2003

Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings

83

1983

San Antonio Spurs

Denver Nuggets

82

1987

Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets

82

The Knicks’ first half performance was historic on several levels, and it looks like they’ve punched their ticket to the second round.

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Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

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