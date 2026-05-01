Knicks' Halftime Blowout of Hawks Reached Historic Levels of Dominance
In this story:
The Knicks are ready to put the Hawks out of their misery.
On Thursday night, in Game 6 of their series with Atlanta, New York was utterly dominant from right out of the gate and shattered the NBA record for the largest halftime lead in a playoff game.
Led by OG Anunoby’s 26 points and a smothering defense, the Knicks entered the locker room leading 83–36. That 47-point lead bested the previous record of 41, which has been done twice. The Cavaliers led the Boston Celtics 72-31 at the break during Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, while the Knicks were on the receiving end of a 41-point deficit last year when the Pacers led them 80-39 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Here’s a look at the five biggest halftime leads in NBA playoff history.
YEAR
TEAM
OPPONENT
HALFTIME MARGIN
2026
New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
47
2017
Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
41
2025
Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks
41
1987
Detroit Pistons
Washington Bullets
40
2025
Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat
39
The lead was so large, it tied for the second-biggest in NBA history, regular season or the playoffs. The record remains the Mavericks’ 50-point lead on the Clippers from December 27, 2020, but New York tied Golden State’s 88-41 lead over the Kings from November 2, 1991.
A look at where this performance stacks up all-time below.
YEAR
TEAM
OPPONENT
HALFTIME MARGIN
2020
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers
50
1991
Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings
47
2026
New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
47
2024
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
44
1967
Seattle Supersonics
Boston Celtics
44
2014
Dallas Mavericks
Philadelphia 76ers
44
The Knicks had three players in double figures, as Mikal Bridges scored 16, while Jalen Brunson added 13. Perhaps most impressive was the team’s efficiency. They were 28-for-43 (65%) from the floor, 7-for-16 (44%) from three-point range and 20-for-22 (91%) from the foul line.
The offense was impressive, but New York also completely shut down the Hawks. Atlanta mustered 36 points on 39 attempts from the field, while shooting 31%. CJ McCollum, who has been a thorn in the Knicks’ side during the series, was limited to nine points, while Jalen Johnson had 11 and Jonathan Kuminga was limited to three in 12 minutes off the bench.
While the margin was the headline, the Knicks also scored 83 points, which is the third-most in the first half of a playoff game. The record of 87 was set by the Thunder against the Nuggets last year.
YEAR
TEAM
OPPONENT
HALFTIME POINTS
2025
Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets
87
2017
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors
86
2026
New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
83
2003
Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings
83
1983
San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets
82
1987
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
82
The Knicks’ first half performance was historic on several levels, and it looks like they’ve punched their ticket to the second round.
More NBA from Sports Illustrated
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants