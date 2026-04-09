How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

While teams jockey for position with the postseason beginning next week, the teams at the very bottom of the standings also have work to do with lottery do-or-die time also upon us. From that standpoint, a game between the teams with the second-worst and third-worst records in the NBA becomes worth following.

Washington has dropped seven straight and is 1-19 since losing to the Pacers twice just after the All-Star break, so it controls its own destiny as far as finishing with the league’s worst record goes. Lose games 80-82 against the Bulls, Heat and Cavaliers and Washington will have the most ping-pong ball combinations after securing being able to keep this June’s lottery pick.

The Nets have weirdly won consecutive games against the Wizards and Bucks despite continuing to rest most of their top talent, so they have an opportunity to capture three straight and match a season-best win streak. This will be Brooklyn’s final home game of 2025-26.

The Pacers need to finish with no worse than the No. 4 pick after the lottery, having moved their protected selection (unprotected from 5-9) to the L.A. Clippers as part of the trade for center Ivica Zubac just before the deadline. Tanking has become all the more important for Indiana since that move, but players getting healthy enough to compete has created issues over the past few weeks, resulting in a 3-5 mark thanks to upsets over Orlando, Miami and Chicago.

Indiana is 7-33 on the road entering its final away game and is 14-35 against Eastern Conference foes. The Nets are 12-28 at home and 14-34 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Nets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, April 9, 7:40 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), YES Network (Nets)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WFAN (Nets)

Pacers look for first post-All Star break win streak

The Indiana Pacers (18-61) visit the Brooklyn Nets (20-59) in the final meeting of the season between the teams. They’ve split the matchups to date.

The Nets won in Indiana 112-103 on Nov. 5 when these teams originally got together as Michael Porter Jr. produced 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way. Brooklyn lost at home in the most recent matchup on Feb. 11, just before the All-Star break.

The Nets surged out to a 31-18 edge through a quarter before stumbling against a depleted group led by Jarace Walker. Point guard Nolan Traore led Brooklyn with 20 points and eight assists, while forward Day’Ron Sharpe added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana has won the regular-season series in consecutive seasons and is 6-3 over the last nine vs. Brooklyn. The Nets were 9-2 between 2020-22. The Pacers lead the all-time series 116-85 dating back to 1976-77 when both came over from the NBA and the Nets played in Long Island before relocating to New Jersey. Indiana won the first six matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings) https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/event/ind-pacers-%2540-bkn-nets/33949972

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-112), Nets +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers -155, Nets +130

Total: 224.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Quentin Jackson

G Ethan Thompson

NETS

F/G Drake Powell

F EJ Liddell

F Trevon Scott

G Malachi Smith

G Ben Saraf

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back Thoracic and Lumbar Injury Management

Ivica Zubac: Out - Rib Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Kobe Brown: Questionable - Lumbar Sprain

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Right Hip Strain

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Sacral Contusion

T.J. McConnell: Out - Bilateral Hamstring Injury Management

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Cervical Strain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right Knee ACL Tear

NETS

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Nic Claxton: Out - Right Fifth Finger Sprain

Noah Clowney: Out - Left Ankle Injury Management

Danny Wolf: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Day’Ron Sharpe: Out - Left Thumb Surgery

Terence Mann: Out - Right Patella Tendinosis

Nolan Traore: Out - Rest

Ziaire Williams: Out - Left Foot Tenosynovitis/Bursitis

Josh Minott: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on being replaced by assistant Lloyd Pierce for this game and Friday’s date vs. 76ers: "Abby (daughter) has an event at school, and so (owner) Herb (Simon) and (president) Kevin (Pritchard) cleared me to do that. So Lloyd has the team for the next couple of games, and I’ll be back Sunday."