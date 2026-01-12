Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (8-31) and Boston Celtics (24-14) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a, 103-95, win against Indiana on December 22 and a, 140-122 win on December 26. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 87-112 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 58-42 in home games and 29-70 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
C Jay Huff
F Aaron Nesmith
F Pascal Siakam
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neemias Queta
F Jaylen Brown
F Hugo Gonzalez
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +6 (-114), Celtics -6 (-106)
Moneyline: Pacers +184, Celtics -220
Total points scored: 223.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Doubtful - Back
Sam Hauser: Questionable - Hamstring
Josh Minott: Out - Ankle
Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on starting Siakam at center against the Miami Heat: "Well, you look at their lineup and the level of skill and athleticism and everything else and Bam, he's a unique guy at five. He's a five that has three skills and so that matchup is a difficult one.
"All the matchups led us to the conclusion that starting smaller was definitely a better idea defensively and we hoped it would work out offensively, but it seemed to work out. We got off to a good start, but as the game went on, there were a lot of adjustments that were going on with substitution patterns."