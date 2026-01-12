Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (8-31) and Boston Celtics (24-14) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a, 103-95, win against Indiana on December 22 and a, 140-122 win on December 26. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 87-112 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 58-42 in home games and 29-70 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neemias Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Hugo Gonzalez

Spread: Pacers +6 (-114), Celtics -6 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +184, Celtics -220

Total points scored: 223.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Doubtful - Back

Sam Hauser: Questionable - Hamstring

Josh Minott: Out - Ankle

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on starting Siakam at center against the Miami Heat: "Well, you look at their lineup and the level of skill and athleticism and everything else and Bam, he's a unique guy at five. He's a five that has three skills and so that matchup is a difficult one.

"All the matchups led us to the conclusion that starting smaller was definitely a better idea defensively and we hoped it would work out offensively, but it seemed to work out. We got off to a good start, but as the game went on, there were a lot of adjustments that were going on with substitution patterns."

