Siakam, Nembhard, Edwards & McDaniels' status for Pacers-Timberwolves: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network North (Minnesota)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (18-58) and Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Timberwolves winning the first, 114-110, on Oct. 26.

The Pacers are 44-31 all-time against the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 26-11 in home games and 18-20 in road games.

The Pacers are coming into this game as the 14th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Washington Wizards and one game behind the Brooklyn Nets.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, head into this game as the sixth seed in the West, three games behind the Houston Rockets and three games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Quenton Jackson

G Ethan Thompson

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

TIMBERWOLVES

G Mike Conley

G Donte Divincenzo

C Rudy Gobert

F Ayo Dosunmu

F Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Ankle

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Neck

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Ben Sheppard: Out - Hip

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Active - (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee

Jaden McDaniels: Out - Knee

Enrique Freeman: Active - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Active - (Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +12.5 (-108), Timberwolves -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers +530, Timberwolves -750

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket



