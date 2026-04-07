Siakam, Nembhard, Edwards & McDaniels' status for Pacers-Timberwolves: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network North (Minnesota)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (18-58) and Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Timberwolves winning the first, 114-110, on Oct. 26.
The Pacers are 44-31 all-time against the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 26-11 in home games and 18-20 in road games.
The Pacers are coming into this game as the 14th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Washington Wizards and one game behind the Brooklyn Nets.
The Timberwolves, on the other hand, head into this game as the sixth seed in the West, three games behind the Houston Rockets and three games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Quenton Jackson
G Ethan Thompson
C Jay Huff
F Kobe Brown
F Jarace Walker
TIMBERWOLVES
G Mike Conley
G Donte Divincenzo
C Rudy Gobert
F Ayo Dosunmu
F Julius Randle
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Out - Ankle
Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Neck
Obi Toppin: Available - Foot
Ben Sheppard: Out - Hip
T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Active - (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Active - (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)
TIMBERWOLVES
Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee
Jaden McDaniels: Out - Knee
Enrique Freeman: Active - (Two-Way)
Rocco Zikarsky: Active - (Two-Way)
Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +12.5 (-108), Timberwolves -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Pacers +530, Timberwolves -750
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.