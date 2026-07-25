Caitlin Clark was in the middle of taking questions from reporters during the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities when she learned the news everyone had been waiting for: LeBron James had made his free agency decision.

In a video shared by Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files, Clark's immediate reaction said it all. She gasped before exclaiming, "No way!" Seconds after, she revealed that she had just tried recruiting to James to the Indiana Pacers, joking that her pitch must not have reached him quickly enough. After confirming that James was headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, Clark could only respond with a stunned, "Wow."

Caitlin Clark reacts in real-time at WNBA All-Star weekend that LeBron James is headed to the Sixers:pic.twitter.com/Hak76T8oqk — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 24, 2026

Once the surprise settled in, Clark couldn't help but reveal the outcome she had been hoping for. "Selfishly," she admitted, she wanted James to join the Warriors because "Steph and Bron would have been absolutely insane together." Instead, he will be heading to the Sixers, a move Clark believes creates another powerhouse, adding that Philadelphia "has some serious talent."

It didn't take long for Clark to assess what James' decision meant for the NBA landscape. In her eyes, Philadelphia instantly vaulted into the top tier of the Eastern Conference, joining the reigning champion New York Knicks and the team closest to her heart, the Indiana Pacers.

"Arguably, [they're] maybe one of the favorites in the East now with the Knicks, and obviously my Pacers."

Jul 24, 2026; Chiacgo, IL, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks during WNBA All-Star Weekend Media Day at Obama Presidential Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark admitted she expected James to reunite with one of his former teams, either the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers, making his decision to join the Sixers was "really shocking." Despite her surprise, she said the move would only give her another reason to tune into the 76ers this season. As one of James' biggest fans, Clark explained that she planned to root for whichever team he chose in free agency.

That also means she will be keeping a close eye on the NBA schedule. Clark joked that she'll need to find out when the 76ers travel to Indianapolis so she can secure tickets before they disappear, implying that LeBron James games are never easy to get into.

Clark has already had one memorable experience watching James in person.

Last season, she was given the opportunityto work as a photographer during James' lone appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sitting courtside for the first half, Clark captured dozens of photos from the game, including several of the four-time NBA champion.

Clark and James Relationship

Clark and James | Via LeBron James' IG

Clark instantly became the biggest star the WNBA had ever seen when the Indiana Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After building a massive following during her record-breaking career at Iowa thanks to her electrifying style of play, she carried the momentum into the professional ranks, where every word she spoke and every move she made became national news. (Just like this article on her reaction to LeBron joining the Sixers)

At just 22 years old, adjusting to the level of scrutiny wasn't easy. Fortunately for Clark, one of the few people who truly understands that type of pressure is LeBron James.

Clark admired James long before she became a household name. But as her own stardom has skyrocketed, that admiration has become mutual. James has repeatedly gone out of his way to praise Clark publicly, defend her when criticism has mounted, and support her throughout the early stages of her career--something he rarely does so consistently for another athlete. That's what makes their relationship so unique. And why you're hearing Clark comment so passionately about LeBron's decision.

Final Thoughts

Calrk and Haliburton hug at Indiana Fever game. | Pacers.com

Clark and LeBron share a unique relationship, but Clark's connection to the state of Indiana runs just as deep. With significant overlap between Fever and Pacers fans, many Hoosiers may respect LeBron's greatness, but they'll have no problem rooting against him if he stands in Indiana's way.

And if the Pacers and 76ers meet in the postseason, James may have another obstacle to worry about: Caitlin Clark. Indiana is a perfect 8-0 in playoff games she's attended over the past two postseason runs, turning Clark into one of the franchise's most unexpected good-luck charms.