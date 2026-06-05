Does Extending Ivica Zubac This Offseason Make Sense for the Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers newly acquired big man, Ivica Zubc, is due for an extension this offseason. The Pacers invested quite a bit in Big Zu when they acquired him from the Clippers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and two first-round picks.

After Zubac was traded to the Pacers, he missed a total of fourteen games before making his debut against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. The rust from being off for an extended period of time, combined with playing with new teammates, made the handful of games he played in a little clunky.

His season came to a screeching halt after suffering a broken rib in the Pacers lone home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, playing in just five games for the team, but not once with Pascal Siakam or Tyrese Haliburton. Despite the short stint, he still gave the coaching staff, front office, and fans a small idea of how he can impact the team in different ways.

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

With the belief this front office and coaching staff has in Big Zu, it would be understandable why they would like to get an extension done this offseason. Zubac is eligible to receive roughly a maximum extension of 3-years for $95M. That would make his average annual salary $31.6M per year after his current contract ends in 2028.

Just becuase Zubac is elgible to receive a max extension, it doesn't mean that the Pacers have to give him that offer. This is where negotiations began and the two sides discuss what they're looking for and see if they can come to an agreement on a price and the amount of years.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 13: Ivica Zubac #40 of the Indiana Pacers runs the court against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. | (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If I were the Pacers, I would consider extending Zubac for two more years, and around the $25M-$26M range per year. It is a siginificant jump from where he will be at the end of his current deal, but it also puts the Pacers in a good spot financially as they have to pay more of their key players.

The biggest reason I would be opposed to signing Zubac to an extension this summer is due to one big thing: we have not seen him play with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

It doesn't matter how much belief the team has in Big Zu, we need to see that he fit with this team before tacking anymore years onto his deal. The good news about extension talks for Zubac is that there is no rush to get it done this offseason. Zubac is still eligible for an extension next season, so there is no rush to get this done.

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While I wouldn't rule out the Pacers reaching an extension with Zubac, I would be mildly surprised if it happened this offseason. The Pacers already put a good amount of their eggs in the Zubac basket, and I don't think now is the right time to put even more in by giving him an extension.

He will be 31 years old at the end of his current contract, and would likely want to sign for the max amount of years on his next deal. Patience is key when it comes to roster building in today's NBA, because teams that overpay for players often find themselves in financial binds. Until the Pacers are certain Zubac is the right fit, and the long-term answer past this timeline, they should wait to give him an extension.

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