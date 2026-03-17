2026 NBA Mock Draft: Pacers Add a Franchise Piece as Draft Order Takes Shape

Nothing excites teams near the bottom of the standings more than watching their potential future star perform on the biggest stage in college basketball.

The NCAA Tournament has a long history of reshaping how prospects are viewed by scouts and front offices around the league. Strong performances can send a player flying up draft boards, while disappointing showings sometimes raise new questions.

With that in mind, here’s how I currently see the 2026 NBA Draft shaking out in my pre–NCAA Tournament mock draft.

Draft order was determined using a Tankathon lottery simulation, and one trade has been included.

2026 NBA Mock Draft (Pre–NCAA Tournament)

1. Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa is the positional size small forward every team dreams of drafting. He can score at all three levels and impacts winning in a variety of ways. He can make tough shots, but that also comes with questionable shot selection. Dybantsa is a natural leader who has a high motor and a relentless work ethic.

2. Indiana Pacers — Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer is as polished as they come, and he's only eighteen years old. His ability score from all three levels combined with his elite rebounding makes him the best big man in the upcoming draft. Boozer's ceiling might not be as high as Peterson's or Dybantsa's, but his floor his easily higher than both.

3. Brooklyn Nets — Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribble against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nate Johnson (34) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, Darryn Peterson is a three-level scorer who can make it rain from anywhere on the court. He is one of the most polished guard prospects that scouts have seen in quite sometime and has the skills to become a franchise cornerstone for whatever team drafts him.

4. Memphis Grizzlies — Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As you can see, there is zero doubt where Wilson lands in the upcoming draft. At least for now. Wilson is clearly a special talent, but his ceiling is not high enough to crack the top three -- especially since he is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a broken thumb. He is a two-way forward, who has a high-motor. He runs the floor well, likes to play in transition, is a terrific rebounder, and has the abilities to grow into an all-around scorer.

5. Sacramento Kings — Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) gets past Vanderbilt forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is any player whose draft stock can rise by an extraordinary NCAA Tournament run, it's Acuff Jr. Darius is a top-level competitor who is also a score-first guard. He can get downhill, thrives in the pick-and-roll, and plays with a level of physicality that allows him to make up for 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame.

6. Utah Jazz — Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) brings the ball up court around Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

A deep Houston run, with Flemings leading the way, could push him into the Top 4 category. With his quick burst, ability to score in the midrange and punish opponents in the pick-and-roll, Flemings is the "do-it-all" guard that teams fall in love with.

TRADE: Chicago sends the No. 9 overall pick and a 2027 first-round pick swap to move up to No. 7.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) Traded to Chicago — Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) defends against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Wagler is a bucket getter. He can put the ball in the basket with ease, and has a great feel for the game. Defensively, Wagler is solid, but will need to continue growing in that area. With a high basketball IQ, a knack for scoring, and length at the guard position, he will be a coveted prospect for teams in the 5-10 range.

8. Dallas Mavericks — Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown Jr. will need to add size to be the most effective version of himself at the next level, but he is a smooth operator in the pick-and-roll, and has a silky shot. His ability to play off-ball showcases his versatility, especially standing at 6-foot-5, with capability to play the one or the two.

9. Chicago Bulls Traded to Atlanta — Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Burries has shown strengths on both sides of the ball this season. His level of maturity for his age is notable, and when paired with his confidence, it leads to the utmost success. With the ability to score at all three levels and his toughness, Burries could be a riser on draft night.

10. Milwaukee Bucks — Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives to the basket against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On-ball defense. That is one of the many things that makes Philon Jr. such a gifted player. You attach that to his three-level scoring abilities and his high basketball IQ, he has all the makings of an elite guard. His frame is thin, but he can add the proper strength over time, and doesn't use it as an excuse. Rebounds well for his size and position and has strong court vision, but can be turnover-prone. His player comparisons have ranged from Rajon Rondo, T.J. McConnell, and Jrue Holiday.

11. Portland Trail Blazers — Jayden Quaintance | Forward/Center | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Easily one of the most talented defensive big men in the draft, but health remains a concern. If he can overcome that, his length, athleticism and rebounding capabilities could make him the steal of the draft.

12. Golden State Warriors — Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) battles Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) during the first half of a SEC tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His game translates to winning, something we saw during Florida’s 2025 NCAA Tournament championship run. He does many things well but doesn’t necessarily dominate in one specific area. He’s somewhat of a tweener between the power forward and center positions, and adjusting to the speed of the NBA game may take time. Still, he is a smart player who consistently executes the fundamental aspects of basketball. His ceiling may not be as high as some prospects, but his floor could be among the safest in the back half of the lottery.

13. Charlotte Hornets — Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) walks off the court after 80-72 loss to Purdue at the Big Ten Tournament final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg will be 24 by the start of next season, which could ultimately lead to a fall from 12. He's a playmaking big who has helped lead Michigan to one of the best records in all of college basketball. He's shooting 65.2% on his twos, but is a low-attempt three-point shooter. Solid defensive player that uses his wingspan and basketball smarts to impact on that end of the floor.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta) — Braylon Mullins | Guard | Connecticut

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) brings the ball up court against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As is the case for many prospects, Mullins will need to add muscle at the next level, and improve his overall strength. That said, this is one of the best offensive wings in the draft. He shoots more threes than twos per game, and is connecting on 36.4% of them on 6.4 attempts per game. His feel offensively will translate to the next level, and his draft stock could rise as teams are looking for the next Kon Knueppel. Mullins is probably the closest thing to that.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) — Hannes Steinbach | Forward/Center | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Steinbach is a polished big man, with a strong low post presence. Averaging a double-double this season of 18.6 points per game and 11.6 rebounds, his size will be useful in the NBA, as positional size continues to be coveted. While he is shooting 35.6% from three this season, it is only on 1.6 attempts per game. He is more of a traditional big who is best at the rim. Defensively, he can protect the rim, but struggles to guard in space. At twenty-years-old, adjusting to the speed of the game will be key if he wants to succeed at the highest level.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers) — Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) celebrates a play against the Ohio State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A great rebounder with an extremely physical style of play, he consistently finishes efficiently around the rim and brings a relentless motor. While his outside shooting range is virtually nonexistent, he makes up for it with strong interior scoring and toughness in the paint. A defense-first player, he has been a major factor in Michigan’s success this season.

17. Miami Heat — Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

A physical player who can facilitate and shows a great feel for the game. His three-point shooting and ability to defend in space will need improvement, but he has the traits of a glue guy whose impact can translate to winning basketball.

18. Toronto Raptors — Andy Mara | Center | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) looks to pass against Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mara is still developing as a player, but at 7-foot-3 his upside will be difficult for teams to pass on. He has impressive touch for his size, and his playmaking ability separates him from many players at his position. While his foot speed and strength still need improvement, he can offset some of those concerns with his high basketball IQ.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic) — Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Stirtz is as calm as they come when it comes to a guard prospect. From Divison II to the best player on Iowa, there are zero questions about his work ethic. Mix that in with outside shooting and playmaking, this an intriguing prospect in the 10-20 range.

20. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns) — Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) reacts to a made three point shot during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Andreson is a skilled guard, who is a three-level scorer. He can play on or off the ball, but will need to add muscle to his thinner frame. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with his basketball IQ. A true competitor that has great feel.

21. Denver Nuggets — Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) leads a fast break against Auburn during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ament is unpolished, but has a lot of upside. Standing tall at 6-foot-10, Ament has the positional size that teams are looking for, but he will need the proper development to take the flashes of success he's shown to a more consistent level. A flameout in the NCAA tournament could impact his stock if he underperform in the tournament, and if players below him have bigger standout moments.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers) — Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Krivas is a throwback center who will struggle to defend in space, with a lack of lateral quickness. However, he is massive and strong, with a soft touch. His ability to create space for guards with his screensetting is a gift, as is offensive processing said plays. Rebounding and rim protection are a big part of his game as well.

23. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves) — Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Graves is a 6-foot-9 forward who shot 51.7% from the field and 41.6% from three on just eight field goal attempts per game. While he is not the most athletic forward, his skill, strength, size and feel make up for it. Defensively, he has great awareness and his game figures to translate to the next level, albeit in a limited role.

24. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets) — Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles downcourt during the first half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He uses his power and strength to exploit mismatches, and plays with a high-motor. The outside shot is still developing, and the mecahnics of the shot are shaky, but he is a do-it-all four man with real upside. The biggest concern outside of his shooting, he's a bit undersized at the four spot in the NBA.

25. Los Angeles Lakers — Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Injury concerns are the primary reason Ngongba II has slipped from a higher spot in the lottery. He could still be selected in the 10–20 range, especially if he remains healthy during a deep Duke title run. Ngongba has the size, strength and feel teams covet in a big man, and while he isn’t an elite athlete, he is a solid rebounder who can protect the paint. However, his lack of an outside shot could limit his offensive impact at the next level.

26. New York Knicks — Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

Lopez is the best prospect to ever come out of the country of Mexico. He is a gifted offensive player that will translate to the NBA, especially with his size. Plays with toughness, has a high-motor, and is skilled for his position.

27. Boston Celtics — Cameron Carr | Guard | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Utah Utes during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Carr is still developing as a player, but he has flashed the tools to become a three-level scorer. He will need to continue adding strength—particularly on the defensive end—but the intrigue with his skill set is evident. His high level of confidence could easily push him higher in the draft than where I currently have him projected.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons) — Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives around Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (7) during the second half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're looking for a crafty guard with speed and explosiveness, look no further. Tanner may only be 6 feet tall, but he can play above the rim and impact the game with his quickness. Opposing teams will likely try to attack him physically, as he weighs around 175 pounds, but he counters that with strong point-of-attack defense and by using his speed to jump passing lanes. If he were a few inches taller, he would likely be a lottery pick. He could end up being one of the steals of the draft, especially if utilized properly at the next level.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs) — Henri Veesaar | Center | North Carolina

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Offensive minded center that does a little bit of everything. He can shoot, pass, cut, screen, put the ball on the floor, and rotates well. Defensively, there is a lot to be desired, especially from a physical standpoint, and his rebounding comes and goes.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder) — Dailyn Swain | Guard/Forward | Texas

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Swain has plenty of upside thanks to his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame. His shooting remains a work in progress, but his defensive versatility has been the most impressive part of his time at Texas. Scouts believe his game could translate even better at the NBA level than it has in college. Defensively, he appears ready to impact games early, though there is still significant offensive development needed.

Final Thoughts

With the NCAA Tournament approaching, plenty can still change across draft boards as prospects get the chance to perform under the brightest lights in college basketball. While the top tier of this class appears relatively stable, strong March performances could dramatically reshape how the rest of the first round unfolds leading up to June’s draft.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.