Several starters were back in action for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Ivica Zubac returned to the starting lineup after missing the last five games with an ankle injury. Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith all returned after missing the previous game on Monday. It was another close battle, and in the end, it was the 2-6 Pacers defeating the 6-1 Grizzlies by a final score of 107-103. Welcome to the NBA where anybody can win on any given night.

Here are the key takeaways from Wednesday night's game.

Siakam, the closer.

Pascal Siakam was given a longer rest than usual in the 4th quarter of this game, as the Pacers continue to monitor the workload. When he re-entered in the final few minutes, he put his stamp on the game. The veteran made multiple shots down the stretch and also navigated multiple defenders on the game's biggest play, finding Aaron Nesmith in the corner for a corner three with 13 seconds to go. For the game, Siakam had 20 points in 30 minutes on 8-for-13 shooting, helping to give the Pacers a much-needed win.

Nov 4, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith solid again.

For anyone who thought his double-double on Monday was only a result of playing major minutes, the hometown kid followed it up with another strong performance. In the starting lineup for the second straight game, Smith helped the Pacers get off to a strong start and finished the game with 10 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. He also held his own on the defensive end with multiple deflections. It's been an impressive week for the rookie, and this development could mean a lot for Indy moving forward.

Defense and energy on point.

Taking flight 🚀



Obi Toppin oop from Quenton Jackson. pic.twitter.com/l5FZpu2Dhz — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 5, 2026

The Memphis Grizzlies came in as the number one 3-point shooting team in the NBA. On this night, the Pacers held them to just 12-of-44 from behind the arc. The Pacers displayed great activity on the defensive end and in the battle for 50/50 balls. The hope was Monday's night 6-man performance could carry over to future games in terms of energy and heart. So far, so good. Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson, and Jalen Slawson were all instrumental with hustle plays in the 2nd Half.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 22 points. They had six players in double-figures, and 12 different players saw game action. It was a collective effort, and one this group has been waiting for. The Pacers are now 3-2 on the road this season, and 0-4 at home.

Next up: The Pacers will travel to Mexico City to take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.