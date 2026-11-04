Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Memphis Grizzlies finally lost a game on Monday night, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans by one point in overtime.

Memphis is still off to a great start at 6-1, and rookie Cameron Boozer has been everything as advertised so far this season. Now, the Grizzlies host a short-handed Indiana Pacers team that has lost five games in a row and is just 2-6 in the 2026-27 season.

Star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Indiana, which has also listed T.J. McConnell (out), Ivica Zubac (questionable), Kelly Oubre Jr. (questionable) and Obi Toppin (questionable) on the injury report.

That puts the Grizzlies in a favorable spot to pick up a win at home, and Memphis has not only won in six games, but it’s also covered in every win this season. The Grizzlies are second to the Houston Rockets in net rating in the 2026-27 season, and they have a lot of depth despite lacking a top-notch star player.

Can they keep rolling against a struggling Indiana team?

Let’s dive into the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction as these two playoff hopefuls face off on Wednesday.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-116)

Grizzlies -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: +218

Grizzlies: -265

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pacers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, NBA League Pass

Pacers record: 2-6

Grizzlies record: 6-1

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Kobe Brown – questionable

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

T.J. McConnell – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable

Ben Sheppard – out

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Obi Toppin – questionable

Braden Smith – questionable

Jalen Slawson – questionable

Grizzlies Injury Report

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Quinten Post – questionable

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-132)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why I like Boozer against the struggling Pacers:

No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer has been one of the rookies in the league to start the season, averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the 6-1 Memphis Grizzlies.

Boozer’s shooting has been a little off – he’s hitting just 38.5 percent of his shots from the field – so I’m targeting his rebounds and assists number on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies rookie has combined for 15 or more rebounds and assists in four of his seven games, posting four games with at least 10 boards. That gives him a pretty solid floor against an Indiana team that is just 29th in rebound percentage so far in the 2026-27 campaign.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Memphis failed to cover the spread for the first time in an overtime loss to the Pelicans on Monday, but it is in a great spot at home against the Pacers, who had just six active players in their loss to Atlanta on Monday.

For the second season in a row, Rick Carlisle’s team can’t fight the injury bug early in the season, and Indiana is just 4-4 against the spread and on a five-game skid.

The Pacers are 20th in the league in net rating and 22nd in offensive rating, and this offense has struggled in the past without Haliburton running the show.

Even though Memphis is playing above where it will finish this season (the Grizz are No. 2 in net rating), this team has some really quality young players and has defended at a high level (fifth in defensive rating, 12th in points per game allowed).

As long as Haliburton is out, the Pacers are a hard team to trust, especially after we saw them bottom out last season.

Pick: Grizzlies -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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