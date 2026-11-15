Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

The Indiana Pacers (5-8) and Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) meet for the second of four matchups in 2026-2027. The Sixers won the first bout in late October, 114-109.

The Sixers, after trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James, (along with Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), in the offseason have gotten off to a strong start in the regular season as the league's new superteam.

The Sixers are coming off a, 123-112 win over the Toronto Raptors, but will be without big man Joel Embiid in this one.

Last season, the Sixers won all four of the regular season matchups. The Pacers are 89-116 all-time in the regular season against the Sixers, including 50-54 at home and 39-62 on the road.

One key individual matchup will be the one between Pacers center Ivica Zubac, (averaging 10.8 points and 8.9 rebounds), and Sixers forward Dean Wade, who will likely be taking Joel Embiid's spot in the starting lineup.

Although Wade is considered a strong defender overall, he and the Sixers' switching defense could have some trouble dealing with Zubac's size and physicality in the paint, potentially leading to doubles and open shots for teammates. James will likely see time matched up against Zubac as well, considering his advantage over Wade in the weight category.

The Pacers are most recently coming off a, 106-104 win over the defending champion New York Knicks. Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Aaron Nesmith contributed 18 points of his own.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 15, 1:00 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV/Streaming: DAZN (Indiana), NBC Sports Philadelphia, Peacock (Philadelphia)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM, 92.7 FM, 105.1 FM (Indiana), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Sixers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +230, Sixers -290

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the team's win against the Knicks: "Very proud of our team. We were a pretty big underdog coming into this game. I knew that we were going to have to really battle, from start to finish. A lot of it was going to come down to rebounding, we did a very good job on the boards, we limited their free throws, which was really important."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Kelly Oubre

SIXERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

C Dean Wade

F Jaylen Brown

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Hip

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Hand

TJ McConnell: Probable - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

SIXERS

Joel Embiid: Out - Foot

Adem Bona: Out - Back

Dominick Barlow: Out - Back

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Achilles