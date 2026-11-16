Pacers Report Card: Evaluating each Pacers performance in loss to LeBron, Maxey and 76ers

It was a difficult afternoon for the Indiana Pacers' defense as they struggled to keep up with the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Haliburton or Nembhard, the Pacers elected to start Quenton Jackson and bring T.J. McConnell off the bench. This caused the offense to get sticky at times and the numbers bear out.

Indiana got dominated from the three-point line by 30 points. Philadelphia made 18 of their threes to Indiana's 8. The Pacers on the other hand took advantage of no centers on the floor for Philly and outscored them 62-48 in the paint. The 76ers were able to counter that though by dominating the fast break points 20-7.

In a 131-124 loss, the Pacers played 12 players. Here is how I would grade each performance.

Ivica Zubac: C

The 76ers played with zero center in today's game and the Pacers --in my opinion-- did a poor job of getting Zubac the ball. The only natural point guard that played in today's game was McConnell and they barely shared the floor together. When the 76ers went to Tacko Fall for four minutes in the third, Indiana elected to sub Zubac out for Jay Huff. Indiana was outscored by 7 points in Huff's third-quarter minutes compared to 2 in Zubac's.



In 22 minutes he had 8 points and 5 rebounds. He took 6 shots and made 3 of them. Defensively, it was a tall-task to ask him to guard Jabari Walker who went 3-6 from three and Dean Wade who shot 3-4 from long-range -- but Indiana didn't try to have him guard anyone else, or they played a zone that was subpar. I felt like Zubac was not used properly within the Pacers offense in this game and the inability to feed him the ball in this mismatch was a reflection of the players on the injury report.

Pascal Siakam: A

Indiana should not have been as close as they were down the stretch, but Siakam scored 19 of his 31 points in the 4th quarter -- taking advantage of a center-less Sixers defense. He continues to give it his all every single game, no matter who is on the floor with him. This felt reminiscent to a game last year when Nembhard was unable to play and Siakam could only do so much. It was a strong individual performance, but needed help elsewhere.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B

Despite the loss, this was another solid game from Oubre. Tasked with guarding Brown or James for the majority of the game, he had his hands full and did a better job than most of the other wings on the roster. His shooting splits were good once again: 4-6 from two, 2-5 from three and made both of his free throws. I liked his play next to Siakam, but when Philly went on a 13-7 run to close the quarter with him on the floor, it ended up being too much for Indiana to overcome.

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Nesmith: C

It was great to see Nesmith on the court tonight when there were serious concerns that he might have broken his hand on the second-to-last play of the Knicks game Friday night. Offensively, his poor shooting returned as he went 4-11 from the field and 0-5 from three. Whether his hand was bothering him or not, that's uncertain, but he's been struggling to shoot most of the season. Defensively, he was assigned to the Maxey matchup and he did an okay job on him.

Quenton Jackson: B

This was a tale of two halves for Q. He started out strong but was not as dynamic in the 2nd. He had 8 assists to just 2 turnovers as the primary ball handler, was aggressive on the glass with 6 boards and scored 15 points. He went 1-5 from three, and was a -6 in a 7 point loss. I loved his effort and thought he did as good as he could have with an extended role playing 30 minutes.

Obi Toppin: D

This was a forgettable game for Toppin who went 2-7 from the floor for 5 points. In 14 minutes he missed all of his threes, had only 2 rebounds and was mediocre on the defensive side of the ball. This was a below-average performance for Toppin.

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. McConnell: A

Indiana looked like a better team when McConnell was running the point guard but we know that his minutes are still being watched closely as he missed several weeks of action with a hamstring strain. He went 6-10 from the field for 12 points, dished out 5 assists and hauled in 5 rebounds. It's great to see McConnell's minutes per game increase, even it is minimal.

Jay Huff: B

This was a weird game for Huff. He did not play a second in the first half, but then was called into action when Fall checked into the game. Unlike a majority of the roster, he was connecting on his three-point shot and made 4 out of 5. Carlisle said after the game that he impacted the defensive side of the floor with his rim protection, but he finished with zero rebounds. I thought Huff was a nice spark off the bench, but that he played about 6 minutes in the fourth too many.

Larry Nance Jr.: B

While Huff got almost all of the first half backup center minutes, Nance got them all in the first half. Indiana was pretty efficient when he was on the floor and he provided some nice things in a short 6-minute period. He was a team-best +7 in the plus-minus column and added 4 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarace Walker: C-

After not playing in the last game, Walker was given the opportunity to play in this one with an injury to Nembhard. To his credit, he did corrall 5 defensive rebounds and block a shot, but other than that, there was nothing memorable from his game. He missed all of his wide-open three-point shots (4) and the level of force you are wanting to see from him still did not exist. He did not do himself any favors to get playing time against Houston.

Jalen Slawson: A

In 14 minutes of play, Slawson was a +3 and had a strong impact on the game. He finished with 8 points, 5 assists and 1 blocked shot. I would have liked to have seen the Pacers go to him earlier in the final five minutes in lieu of Huff -- because he can switch 1-5 and would have been a better defensive option for this game.

Kobe Brown: C

Brown came in for a brief 2-minute stretch in the fourth quarter but did not provide anything of significant value. The team did outscore the 76ers by 5 during his minutes, so at least there's that.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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