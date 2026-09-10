Kawhi Leonard Somehow Changed the Pacers’ Future Without Ever Playing for Them

The Indiana Pacers traded Kawhi Leonard on draft night in 2011. Nearly 15 years later, Leonard somehow helped them land two of the three players in their current starting frontcourt.

Yes, seriously.

It starts in the summer of 2019. Leonard had just led the Toronto Raptors to their first and only NBA championship, but rather than run it back with a roster featuring Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Leonard left Toronto and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's one of the NBA's more fascinatiing "what ifs."

Nov 2, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Leonard stayed, Toronto potentially had the foundation of a team capable of competing for championship for years. Maybe that changes the trajectory of the entire organization. Maybe the Raptors never reach the point where Siakam becomes available.

Instead, Toronto's championship core slowly dissolved.

Less than five years after Leonard's departure, the Pacers swooped in and acquired Siakam on Jan. 17, 2024. It became one of the most important trades in franchise history.

Siakam has since become everything Indiana could have hoped for: an All-Star caliber player, champion, leader and stabilizing force for a young roster. The Pacers don't make their incredible postseason runs without him, and they certainly don't come within striking distance of an NBA championship without SIakam playing such a significant role.

But somehow, the Kawhi effect didn't stop there.

Dec 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives for the basket around center Ivica Zubac (40)vduring the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After Myles Turner departed Indiana in free agency in 2025, the Pacers eventually found themselves searching for a long-term answer at center.

Enter Ivica Zubac.

In September 2026, Pablo Torre's reporting surrounding Leonard, the Clippers and Aspiration brought allegations of salary-cap circumvention into the spotlight. The fallout ultimately coincided with Los Angeles changing direction and making two massive trades before the deadline.

James Harden was sent to Cleveland in a deal involving Darius Garland, while Indiana acquired Zubac and Kobe Brown by sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and a second-round pick to Los Angeles.

Once again, Leonard's career had indirectly impacted the Pacers.

Dec 18, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the situation in Los Angeles never unravels, perhaps the Clippers continue building around Leonard and Zubac never becomes available. Instead, Indiana landed a center who fits perfectly alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam while also fitting what the Pacers needed financially.

Zubac is now viewed as an upgrade at center for Indiana, giving the Pacers an elite rebounder, interior presence and proven big man without completely compromising the financial flexibility of the roster.

And that's what makes this entire story so bizarre.

Indiana selected Leonard with the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft before trading his rights to San Antonio as part of the deal that landed the Pacers George Hill. Leonard never played a second in Indiana.

Yet, his decision to leave Toronto in 2019 helped start the chain of events that eventually made Siakam available to Indiana. Years later, the chaos surrounding Leonard and the Clippers helped create another opportunity for the Pacers to acquire Zubac.

Now Siakam and Zubac make up two-thirds of Indiana's starting frontcourt.

The NBA can be weird sometimes.

But the idea that a player the Pacers technically drafted in 2011 could indirectly help reshape their roster nearly 15 years later?

You couldn't script it any better.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results.Click Here.