The NBA needs to make things right and give the Pacers back their pick

The Los Angeles Clippers have been heavily punished for their salary cap circumvention involving superstar Kawhi Leonard. This took the NBA world by storm when it was announced, but other than the Clippers no team should be more upset at the ruling than the Indiana Pacers.

Why the Pacers have a right to be upset.

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Pacers they obviously did nothing wrong, they are purely in the center of this because of a previous trade. Despite last season being a gap year, due to the injury Tyreese Haliburton suffered in the previous NBA Finals, Indiana still made moves to improve the roster. That move was a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pacers completed a trade to get underrated center Ivica Zubac. This move might have been overlooked by many but is a very good pick up by Indiana. This of course came at a cost and one of the assets that went back to Los Angeles was Indiana’s 2029 first round pick.

As it turns out this pick has now been stripped from the Clippers for breaking rules with Kawhi Leonard. Currently the pick gets lost in thin air. The pick is just gone, no one will be making a selection. This is where the Pacers should be upset.

Why should the Pacers receive the pick back?

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton (21) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To me this is pretty clear, the NBA should give the pick back to the original team. There are a few reasons I believe this but first is one not many consider. When a first round pick is stripped, one less person hears their name called on draft night. Players work their whole lives to hear their name called and by no control of their own, one less player will now not be selected. That to me is a travesty.

The other reason I think the Pacers should receive the pick back is because it was not their fault. It would be an interesting wrinkle if they ultimately chose a star with this pick. Just imagine the discourse from the NBA if Indiana finds its next star, all because the organization known at the Clippers can not stop being horrible.

Indiana really has done nothing to deserve this pick going back to them, but if I were the commissioner of the NBA, I would give all stripped picks back to their original team. Also just to note, the 2029 Pacers FRP will not be a high pick like people are assuming.

The Pacers were bad, but only because one of the best point guards and their best player got hurt in the NBA Finals. The Pacers might not be the favorites, but you would be mistaken to write them off. Especially, if I get my wish and the Pacers get their asset back.