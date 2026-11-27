The Indiana Pacers hope to pull an upset over a Philadelphia 76ers squad that leads the Eastern Conference as November winds down. It’s too early for it to matter that a win could conceivably have Indy among the East’s top 10 once the evening’s action concludes, but a victory on the heels of an upset of Oklahoma City on Monday would match a season-long win streak and give them back-to-back victories against teams with winning records for the first time.

LeBron James will make his second appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in his new uniform, but it remains to be seen whether Joel Embiid will join him in the Philly frontcourt. The 7-footer has been absent due to an illness over the past two games, but participated in shootaround and will see how he feels pre-game. The expectation is he’ll be in the mix. Jaylen Brown won’t play due to a hamstring issue that has slowed him down this month, while would-be replacement Dean Wade is also dealing with a hammy and listed as questionable.

Indiana comes off a 125-120 victory over OKC, getting a late 3-pointer from Pascal Siakam and a season-high 20 points from Kelly Oubre Jr., who also was listed on Friday’s injury report with a hand laceration. Center Ivica Zubac added 14 points and 15 rebounds while reserve forwards Obi Topin and Jalen Slawson combined for 33 points, so Rick Carlisle has a lot of guys coming in with positive vibes as his Pacers continue to bide time until All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton returns.

The 76ers defeated Miami on Tuesday at home, taking control early and withstanding a comeback attempt behind 30 points from Tyrese Maxey. James posted his first triple-double with the Sixers, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to tighten up NBA Cup East Group B. Philadelphia has won six of seven, which includes a 131-124 home win over Indiana on Nov. 15 behind Brown’s 31 points.

The Pacers are on a six-game losing streak vs. Philadelphia, which swept last season’s meetings and is halfway there in 2026-27. The 76ers won 114-109 on Oct. 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse behind 27 points from Maxey. Siakam finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds to pace Indiana, which dropped the fourth quarter 38-21. The Sixers lead the all-time series 117-89.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:40 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), NBCSPHI (Philadelphia)

Radio: 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana), WPEN (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

F LeBron James

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Ivica Zubac

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kelly Oubre, Jr.

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

C Joel Embiid, Questionable, Illness

F Jaylen Brown: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F Dean Wade: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

C Ariel Hukporti: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Rupture

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

F/G Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable, Right Hand Laceration

F/C Larry Nance Jr.: Probable, Right Ankle Bruise

G T.J. McConnell: Questionable, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: 76ers -3.5 (-112), Pacers +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: 76ers -170, Pacers +142

Total points scored: 228.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"I just don’t see any drop-off. He ‘s still causing every problem there is to cause on a basketball floor." - Pacers HC Rick Carlisle on LeBron James