The Indiana Pacers are looking for their first win against the Philadelphia 76ers this season in an NBA Cup game Friday night. This will be the third time these two teams have played in the last month.

Previous Two Matchups

In the first contest, Indiana had turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a 13-point fourth quarter lead after outscoring Philadelphia 36-13 in the third quarter. Unfortunately they could not hold onto that lead, as Tyrese Maxey dropped 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, leading the 76ers to a 113-109 victory.

A little over two weeks later, Indiana was looking for revenge on the road, but the Joel Embiid-less 76ers used their small-ball lineup to put Indiana on their heels. Ivica Zubac was played off the floor and Indiana was scrambling to find lineup combinations that worked.



This game was lost at the three-point line as Indiana shot a woeful 25% from three --connecting on just 8 of 32 attempts-- while Philly shot 42.9% and outscored Indiana by 30 points. Andrew Nembhard joined Tyrese Haliburton on the injury report, T.J. McConnell was still on a minutes restriction and Braden Smith did not play, which left the Pacers with just two ball-handling guards. Jaylen Brown's 31-point performance helped lift Philly to the 131-124 victory.

Injury Report

Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drivers the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This go-around, Haliburton is still out with a hamstring strain and Brown is out for the 76ers with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Miami on Wednesday night. Ben Sheppard (meniscus) and Johnny Furphy (ACL) are also out for the Pacers, Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) is out for Philly.



Joel Embiid (illness) is the only Sixer listed as questionable. Kelly Oubre Jr. (right hand laceration), Larry Nance Jr. (right ankle bruise), and McConnell (ankle) are all listed as questionable, but Aaron Nesmith has been removed from the injury report.

NBA Cup Breakdown

Nov 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and center Ivica Zubac (40) after a made basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these teams are still eligible to make the next round of the NBA Cup, but it will be an extremely tall-task for the Pacers.



Indiana can clinch East Group B if they:

-Win by 46 points or more

-Miami loses to New York

-They win every tiebreaker over every team



Indiana advances to the Knockout Rounds if all of these things happen:

-They defeat Philadelphia

-Miami loses to New York

-Toronto loses to Brooklyn

-Detroit loses to Milwaukee

-Atlanta loses to Boston

-Must finish 2nd in East Group B and ahead of any 2nd place team in East Group A or C



Indiana is eliminated if:

-They lose to Philadelphia

-Miami defeats New York



Philadelphia has two much simplier outcomes:

-Defeat Indiana, win East Group B

-Lose to Indiana, Eliminated from the NBA Cup

Here are three ways the Pacers can win this game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

1). Defend the Three-Point Line

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 76ers are a middle-of-the-pack three-point shooting team. They rank 15th in three-point percentage and will be without one of their best long-range shooters in Brown. The last time these two teams met, the 76ers connected on 18 of 42 three-point shots with four players making 3 or more.

Indiana allows the 4th most three-point shots made against them and the 9th most attempted. Teams are only shooting an average of 35.6% against them, but that is tied for the third-highest percentage in the NBA. If Embiid and Brown are both out, Philly will have to rely on their three-point shooting to win the game. Jabari Walker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade are all three-point shooters and they will have significantly bigger roles.

2). Establish Big Zu in the Paint (especially if Embiid doesn't play)

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zubac had a massive size advantage over the Embiid-less 76ers in their last meeting, but Indiana had zero idea how to make them pay with with their 7-foot bruiser. Not having a natural point guard running the offense made it harder for the Pacers to get entry passes into their big man, but they oftentimes didn't even look at him.

If Embiid is out again, I would expect the Pacers to have watched enough of the film and used these three days off to prepare and find better ways for Big Zu to be a threat on the floor. Philly will most likely use the same approach of trying to draw Zubac away from the basket to defend the three, but even if that happens, the Pacers have to punish them more on the other end.

Over the last nine games, Zubac has 6 double-doubles and is averaging 12.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in just 26 minutes. He is shooting 57.1% from the field during this stretch and has connected on 19 of 22 free throws.

3). Win the Battle of the Boards

Nov 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) rebounds the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Indiana and Philadelphia are in the bottom-third of the league when it comes to rebounding the basketball. However, over the last 10 games, the Pacers currently rank No. 4 in the NBA. The 76ers on the other hand have improved to 16th in rebounding during that stretch, but they are collecting about 6 less than Indiana per game.

With or without Embiid, Indiana needs to dominate the glass and limit any second chance for the 76ers. They are a better offensive team than they are a defensive team, so this will give Indiana a better chance to defeat them.

The Pacers have been a poor offensive rebounding team, ranking No. 30 in the last ten games, but they have been prioritizing getting back on defense versus sending multiple players to crash the glass. Philadelphia loves to get out in transition and score, so expect Indiana to be more fixated on limiting those opportunities versus trying to crash the offensive glass.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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