In the latest episode of the Game Over podcast, LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul sifted through all of the possibilities LeBron has to consider for choosing his next team. The 23-year veteran entered free agency with an "open mind" as he keys in on joining a team that gives him the best chance to win. To no surprise, Indiana was not one of the teams listed as a potential landing spot for him.

However, that didn't keep the two podcast hosts from talking about Indiana. Max Kellerman had some high praise for the blue and gold, and said that they were a "sleeper" in the Eastern Conference, but only because nobody is talking about them. Indiana's lack of a big move has put them out of sight and out of mind for a majority of NBA fans, analysts, and writers, but Kellerman at the end of the 90-minute podcast made sure to include them in the conversation.

Here is the full conversation between Kellerman and Paul on the Game Over podcast:

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Max Kellerman Looks on during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Kellerman: “You know who no one's thinking about in the East, but might come out of the East?”

Rich Paul: "Who?"

Kellerman: “Indiana.”

Paul: “Oh, Indiana's back home. With Zubac.”

Kellerman: “Indiana was a nightmare matchup for the Knicks the year before. And not only did they bump off the Knicks (who won the championship next year), but they were tied at half time against OKC. Indiana is as good as any team.

Paul: “Yeah in Game seven, with Hali, yes.”

Kellerman: “Game seven, on the road, tied at half time, then you lose your best player to injury, and then you lose the game. Who's to say they wouldn't have won that game? They might have won the game. They might have won the title.”

Paul: “If there was a year to win it, it was this year. And the Knicks did it. But like you said, everyone’s getting better.”

Kellerman: “I think the Pacers are somehow a sleeper team.”

Paul: “The Pacers are a sleeper team? They added Zubac.”

Kellerman: “Yeah, only because no one's thinking about them. What you hear now, Philly just got Jaylen Brown. Obviously, the Knicks are the champs. Boston made moves. Miami gets Giannis. All these things are happening. No one's thinking about Indiana. Indiana's going to be good.”

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to disagree with what Kellerman had to say. Paul didn't add too much to the conversation, but he didn't disagree. One thing I do like that Paul mentioned was the addition of Zubac on two different occasions.

I can be guilty of it myself, but there is too much negativity when it comes to what the Pacers had to give up to get Big Zu, and then how losing the top-four pick will always be attached to him. He's an extremely skilled big man that is viewed by his peers as one of the best in the league.

His addition to the Pacers stole the headlines in February, but with the lack of moves Indiana has made this summer, the team is now falling under the radar. Had the Pacers made the Zubac move in July, everyone would be talking about the Pacers as a force in the East now.

We've seen Indiana get overlooked for decades now, but betting against Tyrese Haliburton is something I wouldn't recommend. He's never lost a playoff series that he's stayed healthy, and after putting in the work to get stronger, better, and wiser during his Achilles injury rehab, the league isn't ready for what's next.

Indiana thrives as the underdog and they will be heading into the 2026-27 with that label once again. Count them out at your own risk.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.