McConnell, Oubre & DeRozan's status for Pacers-Nuggets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:00 p.m. EST, Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
TV: DAZN (Indiana), DAZN, Altitude Sports (Denver)
Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (3-6) and Denver Nuggets (4-3) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Nuggets won the season series, 2-0.
The Pacers are 47-57 all-time in the regular season against the Nuggets, including 30-23 at home and 17-34 on the road.
The Pacers were slated to come back with a new and improved team with Tyrese Haliburton back from a torn achilles and Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre replacing Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, but have gotten off to a very unhealthy start to the season, injury-wise.
This offseason, the Nuggets signed DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley in free agency, re-signed Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones, traded Peyton Watson for a first round pick and a second round pick, and drafted Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins with the 35th pick and 49th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, respectively.
Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 107-103, win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +7.5 (+100), Nuggets -7.5 (-122)
Moneyline: Pacers +265, Nuggets -330
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam: "It's been great, came in, great welcome. It's been great, it's been awesome, people been awesome. Obviously, I've been to Mexico before, but it's my first time in Mexico City. It's great, i'm enjoying it so far, got some good food."
"It's been tough for us. Obviously, we've had a lot of injuries. It happens in the league all over the place, but it's kind of hard when you have to deal with them super early on in the season, but at least it's right now and we can get guys back and get healthy, and we started getting guys back already, so we just want to continue to have guys back and play at full strength."
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Braden Smith
C Jay Huff
F Pascal Siakam
F Aaron Nesmith
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Christian Braun
C Nikola Jokic
F Cameron Johnson
F Aaron Gordon
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring
Kelly Oubre: Available - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee
Jalen Slawson: Available - Knee (Two-Way)
Kobe Brown: Available - (Two-Way)
Braden Smith: Available - (Two-Way)
NUGGETS
DeMar DeRozan: Available - Back
Julian Strawther: Out - Knee
Cam Whitmore: Available - (Two-Way)
Bryce Hopkins: Available - (Two-Way)
Ryan Nembhard: Available - (Two-Way)
STORYLINES
Pacers report card: Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam lead Indiana
How the Pacers got a big win vs. the Grizzlies
Is Jarace Walker showing enough for the Pacers?
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.