McConnell, Oubre & DeRozan's status for Pacers-Nuggets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:00 p.m. EST, Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: DAZN (Indiana), DAZN, Altitude Sports (Denver)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (3-6) and Denver Nuggets (4-3) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Nuggets won the season series, 2-0.

The Pacers are 47-57 all-time in the regular season against the Nuggets, including 30-23 at home and 17-34 on the road.

The Pacers were slated to come back with a new and improved team with Tyrese Haliburton back from a torn achilles and Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre replacing Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, but have gotten off to a very unhealthy start to the season, injury-wise.

This offseason, the Nuggets signed DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley in free agency, re-signed Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones, traded Peyton Watson for a first round pick and a second round pick, and drafted Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins with the 35th pick and 49th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, respectively.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 107-103, win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (+100), Nuggets -7.5 (-122)

Moneyline: Pacers +265, Nuggets -330

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam: "It's been great, came in, great welcome. It's been great, it's been awesome, people been awesome. Obviously, I've been to Mexico before, but it's my first time in Mexico City. It's great, i'm enjoying it so far, got some good food."

"It's been tough for us. Obviously, we've had a lot of injuries. It happens in the league all over the place, but it's kind of hard when you have to deal with them super early on in the season, but at least it's right now and we can get guys back and get healthy, and we started getting guys back already, so we just want to continue to have guys back and play at full strength."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Braden Smith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

C Nikola Jokic

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Kelly Oubre: Available - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

Jalen Slawson: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Available - (Two-Way)

Braden Smith: Available - (Two-Way)

NUGGETS

DeMar DeRozan: Available - Back

Julian Strawther: Out - Knee

Cam Whitmore: Available - (Two-Way)

Bryce Hopkins: Available - (Two-Way)

Ryan Nembhard: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket