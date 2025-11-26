Pacers, Raptors Announce NBA Cup Game Injury Reports

The 2-15 Indiana Pacers and 13-5 (!) Toronto Raptors have unveiled their injury reports prior to an Emirates NBA Cup clash.

Both clubs are far removed from their 2024-25 season selves, when Toronto went 30-52 and missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

Indiana, of course, posted an inverse record of 50-32 and made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season — only this time, the Pacers advanced to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. The Pacers have been struck down early by the injury bug, beyond just Haliburton's injury. Several key other Pacers starters have missed multiple games, and one non-Haliburton starter is out right now.

Indiana pushed the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games before falling thanks in large part to an unfortunately timed Tyrese Haliburton Achilles tendon rupture.

More news: Key Pacers Wing Departs Team

According to a recent NBA injury report, Toronto will be missing just one player heading into the contest, starting small forward RJ Barrett. The 6-foot-6 swingman is sidelined with a sprained right knee.

For Indiana, the same names who have been on the club's injury report for the last week or more remain there. The newest addition, starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, is still on the shelf with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

More news: Recent Pacers Lottery Pick Having Historically Inefficient Season This Year

Two-time All-NBA Third Teamer Haliburton will miss the entire year recovering from the aforementioned Achilles tear. Backup power forward Obi Toppin is unavailable until at least February with a right foot stress fracture.

Three young Pacers guards, too, remain shelved. Rookie shooting guard Kam Jones has yet to make his NBA debut, having been out since the start of the season with a lower back stress reaction. Second-year shooting guard Johnny Furphy continues to recuperate from a sprained left ankle. Two-way guard Quenton Jackson is still out with a strained right hamstring.

NBA Cup Statuses for Indiana, Toronto

Boasting a 3-0 record in NBA Cup group play, the Raptors have already clinched an appearance out East Group A. The 0-2 Pacers, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from advancing to even a Wild Card appearance.

Indiana already seems to be well on its way to a bit of a gap year tank, even with many of its standard rotation pieces now healthy.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.