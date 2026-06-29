New Injury Update on Pacers Franchise Star Tyrese Haliburton

After missing the entire 2025-26 season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Tyrese Haliburton is feeling great in his rehab process.

Caught up with Tyrese Haliburton at his camp in Carmel. Looks a lot better, feels a lot better. Has two working eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/G00JZtlf4P — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) June 27, 2026

The All-NBA guard, and face of the franchise, hosted his fifth annual youth basketball camp in Indiana and spoke with the media after the event. In this media session, Haliburton addressed the long road to recovery, the different obstacles he had to face along the way -- including three month long bout with shingles -- and where he is at now as we close in on the month of June.

“I look back at videos of me, and I can see how swollen my face is. I’m glad that’s beyond me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player, for the first time in a long time, which is exciting. The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from the organization about my health means the world to me, and it’s not something I take for granted after the last 12 months.”

Dec 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The best news that Haliburton shared with the media was this: "I am operating like I'm a healthy NBA player."

It is encouraging to hear the the face of the franchise will have until September/October to get his body as ready as it can be for the Pacers Training Camp and is not facing any limitations with his on-court workouts. If he is operating as a healthy NBA player, that means he is able to do things with no restrictions.

Sitting out of NBA action for 16 months would be a challenge for any player coming back, but with a great training facility in Indiana and a handful of player developmental coaches working with him everyday, Haliburton will be as ready as he can be.

Chad Buchanan Speaks on Haliburton's Health

Pacers genreal manager, Chad Buchanan, answered questions about Haliburton's injury recovery process in a post-draft press conference with the media on Thursday aftenoon and had this to say about the team's superstar point guards rehab:

"He looks good, his mood, his energy, his charisma is there," Buchanan said. "He's anxious to get back, but he's also, and we're going to be the same way; we're also patient about this as well. You're away from the game for as long as he'll be away once he steps back on the floor. It's not going to be instantly, back to Tyrese. I think we all have to have some grace with him. He knows that's going to be part of his recovery that I'm not going to be myself instantly." Buchanan on the health progress of Hali

Final Thoughts

Jan 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during a timeout in the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Pacers might not have a flashy offseason with a ton of moves to their roster, but one could say that adding a healthy Tyrese Haliburton back to the lineup is the best move the Pacers could make this summer.

To overcome a rare bout with shingles, while going through a year-long Achilles injury rehab process shows the hardwork that Haliburton has put in to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season. Expectations for Haliburton should be tempered as the journey back will take time, but as the season prolongs, Haliburton should be acclimated with the speed and physicality of the game once again.

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