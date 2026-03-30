2026 NBA Mock Draft: Pacers Eye Franchise Star as Final Four Heads to Indianapolis

As the basketball world turns its attention to Indianapolis for the NCAA Final Four, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Not just for the four teams chasing a national championship, but for NBA front offices preparing for what could be a franchise-altering draft.

With the Final Four set and the sport’s brightest college stars taking center stage, this is often where legacies shift. Performances in these moments can elevate prospects from intriguing talents to potential No. 1 picks, reshaping how teams view the top of the board. And for a team like the Indiana Pacers, that opportunity could be monumental.

In this mock draft exercise, using a Tankathon simulation, the Memphis Grizzlies landed the No. 1 overall pick. But for Indiana, the focus remains the same: if they secure a top selection, they have a chance to add a franchise-changing cornerstone, the type of player who can elevate a roster from contender to champion alongside their current core.

The ripple effects don’t stop there. The Chicago Bulls aggressively moved into the top five, signaling a clear intent to find their next star, while the Milwaukee Bucks made a bold move out of the No. 10 spot in an effort to land a player capable of pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo and keeping their championship window alive.

All of it sets the stage for a pivotal stretch in the basketball calendar, where March heroics meet draft projections, and where one pick can change everything.

1). Memphis Grizzlies - A.J. Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Winning the lottery puts the Grizzlies in great position for their rebuild. While they could have gone in a few different directions, they ultiamtely swing with the high upside of A.J. Dybantsa. At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa has the ideal size for a modern small forward, pairing it with a versatile three-level scoring ability that impacts winning in multiple ways. While he can make tough shots, his shot selection can be inconsistent at times. His leadership, motor, and relentless work ethic were on full display in his final game at BYU, where he poured in 35 points with 10 rebounds and went a perfect 12-for-12 from the line, carrying the offense despite a loss to Texas.

2). Sacramento Kings - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson is a dynamic three-level scorer who can take over a game from anywhere on the floor. Widely viewed as one of the most polished guard prospects in recent memory, he has the talent to develop into a franchise cornerstone. The Sacramento Kings don't make the same mistake they made in 2018, where the selected Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young. The Kings previously selected De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Draft, proving they know how to spot elite guard talent.

3). Brooklyn Nets - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At just 18 years old, Cameron Boozer is one of the most polished prospects in the class, combining three-level scoring with elite rebounding to establish himself as the top big man in the draft. While his ceiling may not be as high as Darryn Peterson or A.J. Dybantsa, his floor is considered the safest among the top prospects. The Brooklyn Nets select the best player available as they continue their rebuild, adding a potential franchise cornerstone to a frontcourt alongside Porter Jr. and Claxton, though the need for improved guard play remains.

4). Indiana Pacers - Caleb Wilson | Forward | UNC

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indiana capitalizes on keeping its top-four pick by selecting the standout forward out of North Carolina in Wilson. A relentless rebounder and explosive finisher, he brings elite energy and production around the rim. With comparisons to Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett, Jermaine O’Neal, and Pascal Siakam, evaluators clearly believe in his high-end potential. Wilson projects as a two-way forward with a nonstop motor, thriving in transition, dominating the glass, and showing the upside to grow into a complete offensive threat.

Trade: The Chicago Bulls trade the No. 9 overall pick, an unprotected 2029 first round pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Washington Wizards for the No. 5 overall pick

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls Arturas Karnisovas, executive vice president of basketball operations talks to the press on Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

5). Chicago Bulls via trade with the Washington Wizards - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Bulls take a massive swing as they begin their rebuild, trading up for the standout guard from Arkansas, Darius Acuff Jr. The Bulls were at their peak in the 21st century with a dynamic point guard in Derrick Rose. In hopes to repeat that success, Chicago buys into the hype of Acuff Jr., while still keeping their draft picks for the next two seasons. Acuff is a high-level competitor with clear star potential, blending a score-first mentality with the ability to take over games. He gets downhill with ease, thrives in the pick-and-roll, and uses his physicality to overcome his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame.

6). Utah Jazz - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Wagler has the Fighting Illini in the Final Four after wins against Houston and Iowa this weekend. He is a natural scorer with a strong feel for the game, consistently finding ways to put the ball in the basket while continuing to develop defensively. With his length, scoring instincts, and high basketball IQ, he projects as a coveted prospect in the 5–8 range and a strong fit for Utah, drawing comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton.

7). Dallas Mavericks - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shoots the ball on Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dallas keeps a top prospect in-state, landing one of the best guards in the draft in Flemings. With his quick burst, midrange scoring, and effectiveness in the pick-and-roll, he profiles as a versatile, do-it-all guard who can impact the game in multiple ways. Pairing him with Kyrie Irving creates an intriguing dynamic, as their contrasting styles could complement each other while giving Flemings a valuable mentor as he develops into a potential top guard in the coming years.

8). Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Hawks find a talented guard, that can play alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and fits in perfectly with what Quinn Snyder likes to do. Burries has impressed on both ends this season with a mature approach, showing poise and confidence well beyond his years. With three-level scoring and a physical edge, he has the tools to emerge as one of the biggest risers on draft night.

9). Washington Wizards via trade with the Chicago Bulls Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wizards trade back from No. 5 overall after falling out of the Top 4. The lottery gods were not in the Wizards favor, but they make a calculated move, by dropping back four spots to land an unprotected 2029 first from the Chicago Bulls, as well as a pick swap in 2030. Brown Jr. will need to add strength to reach his full potential, but he already stands out as a smooth pick-and-roll operator with a polished, fluid jumper. At 6-foot-5, his ability to play both on and off the ball gives him the versatility to handle either guard spot effectively. Brown would pair nicely with Trae Young.

Trade: The Memphis Grizzlies trade Ja Morant, the No. 14 overall pick, and a 2030 (Top 4) protected pick via Orlando for the No. 10 pick, Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma

Jan 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

10). Memphis Grizzlies via trade with Milwaukee Bucks - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies will have a hole to fill at the point guard spot with the departure of Ja Morant. They get one of the most talented guards in the draft by selecting Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama, after already selecting AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick. The rebuild in Memphis is strong with a projected starting five of: Philon Jr., Coward, Dybantsa, Aldama, and Edey. His on-ball defense stands out as a key strength, and when combined with his three-level scoring and high basketball IQ, it points to the profile of a potential high-level guard. Despite a thin frame, he competes with toughness, rebounds well for his size, and shows strong court vision, even if turnovers can occasionally be an issue.

11). Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to pass against Alabama during the second half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg may be one of the older prospects in the class, but he’s also among the most NBA-ready, leading his Michigan Wolverines to the Final Four with wins over Alabama and Tennessee. He is versatile and has had a well-rounded impact on both ends of the floor. A playmaking 6-foot-9 forward who helped lead Michigan to one of the nation’s top records, he scores efficiently inside, defends with strong instincts, and represents one of the best—and most ready—players available at this point in the draft.

12). Portland Trail Blazers - Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots over Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers have a deep roster, and can take a swing on upside. With former draft analyst Mike Schmitz in the front office, they find a replacement for Robert Williams III, who is an unrestricted free agent, and someone that can play behind the improved Donovan Clingan. Ngongba brings the size, strength, and instincts teams covet in a big, consistently impacting the game as a rebounder and rim protector. While he may not be an elite athlete, his lack of perimeter shooting could cap his offensive upside at the next level. Injuries could play a factor where he is drafted, but this is why the Trail Blazers can afford to take a swing.

13). Miami Heat - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) shoots in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Volunteers surprised with a deep NCAA Tournament run, and Ament showcased the upside of his game versus Iowa State. However he struggled mightily against Michigan, going 2-12 from the field for seven points in 31 minutes. While still unpolished, Ament brings intriguing upside with his positional size and flashes of high-level play. With proper development and improved consistency—something he could find in Coach Spo’s system—he has the tools to reach his full potential.

14). Milwaukee Bucks via trade with the Memphis Grizzlies (via Orlando) - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After acquiring Ja Morant and a future first round pick to try and build a roster around Giannis, the Bucks go for a more established college player to add to their depth. Haugh impacts the game in a variety of ways without necessarily excelling in one specific area, projecting as a tweener between the power forward and center positions who may need time to adjust to the NBA’s speed. Despite a lower ceiling than some prospects, his high basketball IQ and strong fundamentals give him one of the safest floors in the top half of the draft.

15). Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers) - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) controls the ball in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the potential departure of Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder add a gigantic center in Aday Mara. The 7-foot-3 center brings intriguing upside as a developing big with impressive touch and playmaking ability for his size. While his foot speed and strength need improvement, his high basketball IQ helps offset those concerns.

16). Charlotte Hornets - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) shoots the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Hornets have a chance to add depth to their youthful roster with back-to-back picks, and they start things off by selecting Morez Johnson Jr. of Michigan. Johnson is a dominant rebounder with a physical style, finishing efficiently at the rim while playing with a relentless motor. Though he lacks shooting range, his interior scoring, toughness, and defense-first impact have been key to Michigan’s success this season.

17). Charlotte Hornets - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On the backend of their back-to-back picks, the Hornets add point guard depth, with Texas Tech's Christian Anderson. Anderson is a skilled three-level scorer who thrives both on and off the ball, pairing his offensive versatility with a strong feel for the game. While he needs to add strength to his lean frame, his high basketball IQ and competitiveness help make up for any athletic limitations.

18). Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

Oklahoma City uses one of its top-20 picks to select 6-foot-8 wing Karim Lopez, a skilled ball-handler with significant offensive upside and the distinction of being Mexico’s top NBA prospect ever. With his size, toughness, high motor, and polished offensive game, Lopez fits the mold of a prototypical Thunder player.

19). San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta) - Braylon Mullins | Guard | Connecticut

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Connecticut rallied back from a 19-point deficit, but it was Mullins who hit the go-ahead three from the logo with 0.4 left on the clock to upset No.1 seed Duke. The Spurs have a plethora of talented players up and down their roster, and Mullins will need to add strength at the next level, but his offensive skill set is among the best in the class. A high-volume perimeter shooter, he attempts more threes than twos and connects at a 36.4% rate on 6.4 attempts per game, with an offensive feel that should translate well to the NBA.

20). Toronto Raptors - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After helping Iowa make a statement with an upset over No. 1 seed Florida, Stirtz firmly put the Hawkeyes on the map. A poised and composed guard, his journey from Division II to starring at Iowa highlights his work ethic, and his blend of shooting and playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect.

21). Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston) - Hannes Steinbach | Forward-Center | Washington

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) looks to pass the ball against Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A polished interior presence, Steinbach averaged 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, using his size and low-post scoring to dominate around the rim, with limited but respectable three-point shooting. He provides rim protection defensively but can struggle in space, and at 20 years old, adjusting to the pace of the NBA will be key to his development.

22). Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a breakout season at Arizona, the Pistons add a high-upside forward who uses his strength, physicality, and motor to exploit mismatches. While his shooting remains inconsistent and he may be slightly undersized for the position, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all four with intriguing long-term potential.

23). Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland) - Jayden Quaintance | Forward-Center | Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quaintance is one of the most gifted defensive bigs in the class, combining elite length, athleticism, and rebounding, though his injury history raises concerns. If he can stay healthy, he has the upside to become one of the biggest steals in the draft.

24). Denver Nuggets - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne (left) during the second half at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9 forward showcased his efficiency with 51.7% shooting from the field and 41.6% from three on limited volume, highlighting his skill and feel for the game. While not an elite athlete, his size, strength, and basketball IQ—along with strong defensive awareness—should allow his well-rounded game to translate to the NBA, even in a limited role early on. Graves is the perfect fit for the Nuggets system.

25). New York Knicks - Cameron Carr | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) brings the ball up court during the second half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knicks could go multiple directions here, but they take the best player available. Carr could be selected anywhere from 15 to 30 depending on team needs, but his upside as a developing three-level scorer is evident. As he adds strength—particularly on defense—his skill set and confidence give him a strong chance to outperform his current draft projection.

26). Los Angeles Lakers - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A throwback-style center, Krivas lacks lateral quickness and can struggle defending in space, but makes up for it with his size, strength, and soft touch around the rim. He’s an excellent screen-setter with strong offensive awareness, while also providing value as a rebounder and rim protector.

27). Boston Celtics - Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jefferson brings physicality, playmaking, and a strong feel for the game, impacting winning in multiple ways. While he needs to improve his three-point shooting and perimeter defense, he projects as a reliable glue guy whose all-around contributions should translate well to the NBA.

28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit) - Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives around Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Tanner’s presence stands out immediately, as the dynamic guard combines burst, creativity, and explosiveness to consistently pressure defenses, playing bigger than his 6-foot frame with his ability to finish above the rim. While his 175-pound build can be targeted physically, he counters with strong point-of-attack defense and instincts in passing lanes, giving him the tools to be one of the biggest steals in the draft—especially in the right system. A backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Tyler Tanner might be the most atheltic backcourt in the NBA.

29). Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio) - Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Okorie powered Stanford’s offense as a dynamic point guard, combining strong playmaking with efficient three-level scoring both at the rim and from the perimeter. Defensively, he competes and can apply solid on-ball pressure, though his smaller frame can be exploited by more physical guards.

30). Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City) - Dailyn Swain | Forward | Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Swain’s upside is evident with his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame and defensive versatility, which has been the standout aspect of his time at Texas. While his offense,particularly his shooting, remains a work in progress, scouts believe his game could translate even better at the NBA level, with the potential to make an early defensive impact.

Final Thoughts

This class may be remembered for more than just its top pick. It features some of the most dynamic guard prospects the league has seen in years, along with multiple players who have the potential to develop into true franchise cornerstones. Beyond the lottery, there are roughly 10–12 additional prospects who could justifiably be selected in the back third of the first round, making this one of the deepest second-round talent pools in recent memory.

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