3 Players the Pacers Must Trade Before the Deadline

The Indiana Pacers are going into the trade deadline with reason to sell, but they could also look to build for the future if they play their cards right.

The Pacers are in need of a big man, so that is likely what they will be targeting at the deadline. Here's a look at three potential players the team could acquire at the deadline, as suggested by members of the Indiana Pacers On SI staff.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One player I hope the Pacers acquire in a trade is the starting center of the future. I don’t have a specific name that I’m sold on, but if their starting center can be acquired at the deadline, it would be great for Indiana to acquire him. If you do need a specific name, let’s go with Walker Kessler. — Alex Golden

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The key for the Pacers is to hit the ground running next season, with Tyrese Haliburton back in the lineup. To do that, they need a big, with Myles Turner no longer in the picture. It may be too late now, with the Clippers on a major roll the last six weeks, but Ivica Zubac still makes a lot of sense. He's cost-controlled through 2028 at under $20 million per season, and not yet 30. He would be worth sending some assets. — Ethan J. Skolnick

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This was between two different players for me for the answer of this question: Either Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford or New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi make sense for the Pacers. The team needs a starting center for the future, and both of them fit the bill. Gafford is a bit more experienced, which comes with its own set of pros and cons, but Missi is in just his second NBA season and still has a lot of room for growth and potential. For that reason, Missi is my pick for this exercise.

Missi started 67 games for the Pelicans last season in his rookie year, averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. However, the Pelicans drafted Derik Queen with the number 12 overall pick in this year's draft, and it appears the team is moving forward with him as their future center in mind. Therefore, Missi is on the block, despite only being 21 years old. There's a lot of upside with him as a member of the All-Rookie team from last year, and the Pacers would be wise to try and invest into that. — Jeremy BRener

