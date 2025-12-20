Indiana Pacers have a few trade candidates

The Indiana Pacers are a team to watch as a seller in the upcoming trade deadline.

Before Feb. 5, the Pacers should be expected to move at least one player and possibly more. Some members of the Indiana Pacers On SI staff pondered which player would be the likeliest to be traded.

Ethan J. Skolnick

Indiana has only two players earning more than $20 million, and one won't be moved under any circumstances (Tyrese Haliburton) and another (Pascal Siakam) is likely staying unless Indiana is blown away. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith seem to be parts of the future.

So the most likely candidates would seem to be Obi Tobbin (a pending free agent making $14 million) and TJ McConnell (on an extension paying him $11 million). As valuable as McConnell has been for the Pacers, he still could have value to one of this season's contenders, so we will go with him as an option to land a future pick and younger option.

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Pacers are in a unique position in their gap year with Tyrese Haliburton out with a torn Achilles. The team is absolutely plummeted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, making them a seller at this year's trade deadline. However, there's no clear cut answer as to who they could part ways with because they are trying to contend next season.

Most of the roster is either injured or too valuable to trade at this moment in time. If there's anyone that doesn't fit either bill, it could be third-year forward Jarace Walker. If the team is not pleased with Walker's progress before February, the Pacers may look to move him if there is a decent trade offer between now and then.

Tony Mejia

Indiana's largest financial commitments are tied to injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and versatile forward Pascal Siakam, so I wouldn't expect too big a splash.

If the Pacers are looking to trim salary or change things up on the heels of their first Finals appearance in a quarter-century with Haliburton sidelined, the two most likely players they can move are wing Bennedict Mathurin and backup guard T.J. McConnell.

Mathurin's rookie deal is coming to an end, while McConnell's savvy and playoff experience could make him attractive to contenders looking to add a proven commodity who can add a spark off the bench.

