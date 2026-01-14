How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Toronto Raptors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Break up the Indiana Pacers. No, really. They’re starting to win too much and are going to hurt their lottery position.

That’s the fear among forward-thinking Indiana fans who know this season is a lost cause, but their Pacers dug themselves such a hole that they can rest easy. Indiana takes a season-long three-game win streak into Wednesday’s matchup with the visiting Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It still owns the league’s worst record, one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers have won the first two of a stretch in which seven of eight games come against opponents with winning records, and the lone reprieve is up ahead after this one when the Pels come to town on Friday to close out this four-game homestand.

Prior to wins at Charlotte and home against Miami and Boston, Indiana had last won on Dec. 8, amassing the longest losing streak (13) in franchise history. This run has improved the Pacers’ record to 3-3 in January, and they’ve held their last two opponents under 100 points, doubling the amount of times they’ve managed that this season. The Raptors were the first team they held under the century mark in a 97-95 loss on Nov. 26.

Toronto owns a 4-2 record in 2026, but comes off a 115-102 home loss to the 76ers on Monday. The Raptors still own the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference, but will play six of the next seven outside of Canada, returning home for a date with the Clippers on Friday prior to embarking on a five-game swing against West foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), TSN Sportsnet (Raptors)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Pacers look for fourth straight win in final home game of season vs. Raps

The Indiana Pacers (9-31) host the Toronto Raptors (24-17) as they look to win four straight games for the first time since advancing past the Cleveland Cavs in the East semis with a pair of victories prior to going up 2-0 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Indiana is 7-19 against Eastern Conference foes, but have won three in succession against the Hornets, Heat and Celtics. The Raptors are 21-12 against East opponents after splitting a pair with Philly and will be looking to improve to 3-0 against the Pacers.

Toronto rolled 129-111 in Indy on Nov. 15, overcoming 30 points from Pascal Siakam by winning every quarter and leading by as much as 26 points. RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl led seven double-digit scorers with 22 points. On Nov. 26, the Raptors held serve at home 97-95 thanks to a Brandon Ingram jumper with 0.6 left on the clock. Ingram finished with a game-high 26 points as Toronto improved to 4-0 in NBA Cup play.

The Pacers and Raps close out their season series back up in Canada on Feb. 8, just before the All-Star break. Toronto won two of three last season and has prevailed in 27 of 41 games against Indiana since April 2014. The Pacers still lead the all-time series 58-53 thanks to posting wins in the first 13 matchups following Toronto’s entrance into the NBA in 1995.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Raptors -1.5 (-115) Pacers +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Raptors -135, Pacers +114

Total: 223.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

RAPTORS

F Scottie Barnes

F Brandon Ingram

C Collin Murray-Broyles

G Immanuel Quickley

G Jamal Shead

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

INJURY REPORT

RAPTORS

Immanuel Quickley: Questionable - Back Spasms

Sandro Mamukelashvili: Questionable - Illness

Garrett Temple: Questionable - Back Spasms

RJ Barrett: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Ja’Kobe Walter: Out - Right Hip Pointer

Jakob Poeltl: Out - Lower Back Strain

Chucky Hepburn: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic on rookie Collin Murray-Broyles: "He plays hard. He is not shying away from any type of contact. He is another guy that only cares about how to help the team and how to help winning. He is not obsessed is he going to score or not..he really affects the team with how he plays. His offensive rebounding is becoming a trend right now, and it is something that is really helping us."

