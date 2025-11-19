Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night as they seek to snap an eight-game losing streak and earn only their second win of the season.

The Pacers have struggled to stay healthy all season, missing key pieces seemingly at every position. Unfortunately for Indiana, Wednesday night will be no exception, as six players are listed as out for their bout against the Hornets.

More news: Should Pacers Trade Pascal Siakam Amid Lost Season?

Beyond All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers will be without guards Quenton Jackson, Kam Jones and Johnny Furphy. Rounding out the injury report are forwards Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin.

Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and is out for the season.

More news: Pacers Lose Another Key Starter Indefinitely During Blowout Loss vs Suns

Jackson has a strained hamstring and is missing his eighth straight game. The timetable for the 27-year-old to return is undetermined.

Rookie Kam Jones continues to miss time due to a lower back stress reaction. The rookie — who faces charges for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement from an incident that occurred right before the season started — has yet to make an appearance this season for the Pacers. Jones was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft out of Marquette.

Furphy hasn't played since Nov. 3, now missing his eighth game with a left ankle sprain. The second-year player had eight points and six rebounds between his two appearances for the Pacers so far this season.

Toppin has been out since suffering a partial stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He underwent surgery and is not expected to return to the court until February. He averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds across the first three games of the season.

Nesmith is the newest addition to the injury report. The sixth-year player suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and is expected to miss around a month after exiting the Pacers' loss at Phoenix last Thursday.

“It’s likely going to be at least four weeks,” Carlisle said before Saturday’s home game against Toronto. “Talk to me on (December) the 15th. But it’s very good news — very, very good news. He’s not in a brace. He’s walking. I say it’s likely going to be four weeks. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be less. It’s unclear at this time. But he’s doing very well, and the news was very, very good.”

The injury-riddled Indiana Pacers take on the 4-10 Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.