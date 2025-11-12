Should Pacers Trade Pascal Siakam Amid Lost Season?

The 2025-26 Indiana Pacers are looking like a prime example of the modern era of tanking in the NBA.

The Pacers have been snake bit by injury, starting with the devastating loss of guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals in June. With guards TJ McConnell (who made his season debut Tuesday night against the Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin and many others missing significant time so far this season, Indiana is off to a historically bad start.

More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Trolls NBA for Drug Testing Him

The 1988-89 Pacers held the worst start in franchise history, going 0-9 to open the year before they reached 1-10 and eventually 2-13 records. This years' iteration of the Pacers has tied that worst start with a 1-10 record, and if they lose their next four they will officially be the lone Pacers team to start with a 1-14 record.

While there was hope ahead of the season that the Pacers could put together a capable on-court product without their star player in Haliburton, their laundry list of injured players has led to a season that already feels lost, even just 11 games into an 82-game campaign.

More news: Myles Turner Claps Back at Pacers Fans After Return to Indiana With Bucks

In the NBA, losing like the Pacers are doing comes with a consolation: a lottery pick. The Pacers are well in contention for the number one overall pick, or at the very least a top 10 pick in next year's draft.

With a star like Haliburton set to return by the 2026-27 season, the Pacers could have the rare opportunity to pair an existing All-Star with a top rookie talent on a cheap contract. Going all in on next year might be worth thinking about for Pacers general manager Chad Buhcanan as the 2025-26 season begins to slip away.

One move that could signify that the Pacers have already turned the page to next year will be how they handle forward Pascal Siakam.

Siakam is beloved by the team and is a strong leader in addition to an excellent defender and efficient scorer. He wouldn't be an easy piece to part with, but his potential departure would symbolize a new era of Pacers basketball.

A Pricey All-Star

Siakam is in his second year of a four-year, $189 million deal. He will eat up roughly 30 percent of the cap space over each of the next two seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Some could argue that Siakam's leadership paired with a young rookie and Haliburton's playmaking could be the equation to a becoming championship contender. The 31-year-old played 78 games last season for the Pacers, helping lead them to the NBA Finals.

However, considering the trade package Indiana could acquire by dealing Siakam to a contending team and the money offloading his contract would free up for next season, the Pacers might want to consider dealing away the three-time All-Star by the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Latest Pacers News

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.