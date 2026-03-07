Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Comeback Brings Hope for Tyrese Haliburton

On Friday, March 6, Jayson Tatum returned to action for the Boston Celtics after tearing his Achilles tendon during the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks 298 days ago.

It was a highly anticipated return. Throughout his rehab process, Tatum hinted in workout videos that he hoped to return before the season ended. His determination to make it back in roughly 10 months is impressive, but it also highlights how far sports medicine and rehabilitation have advanced.

In his season debut, Tatum got off to a rusty start, missing his first six shots. But the slow beginning didn’t last long.

In typical Tatum fashion, he reminded everyone why he’s one of the NBA’s premier talents. He responded by knocking down his next five shots, energizing Celtics fans and bringing a playoff-like buzz to the arena.

After that stretch, Tatum finished the game 6-of-16 from the field with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.

Tatum has long spoken about his admiration for Kobe Bryant, and it was fitting that his minutes total closely resembled Bryant’s workload in his own return from an Achilles injury.

According to Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo!, here’s how several reigning All-Stars were eased back into action after returning from Achilles injuries:

Minutes Played in Achilles Return (Among Reigning All-Stars)

DeMarcus Cousins — 15 minutes

John Wall — 19 minutes (preseason)

Klay Thompson — 20 minutes

Kevin Durant — 24 minutes (preseason)

Kobe Bryant — 28 minutes

While Tatum may not have looked quite as explosive as he has during the past nine seasons, it was difficult not to be impressed by his performance after nearly 300 days away from NBA competition.

After the game, Tatum reflected on the emotional moment.

“It was surreal. It was an emotional day. It’s been a long journey. God is the greatest. There were many days I dreamed about this… It was everything I could have dreamed of.” Jayson Tatum postgame on ESPN

He also spoke about the emotional toll of the recovery process.

“It’s been tough. Emotional. A lot of times I doubted myself. A lot of nights I spent crying. But I just tried to keep showing up every day and put my best foot forward. I still have a long way to go, but this is a huge step for me.” Jayson Tatum postgame on ESPN

Tatum’s successful return, along with the comeback of players like Dejounte Murray, is encouraging news for the Indiana Pacers and their franchise cornerstone, Tyrese Haliburton.

Haberstroh has been tracking Achilles injury recovery timelines across the league and shared data from 31 players who have returned from the injury. The quickest return came from former Pacers wing Wes Matthews, while the longest recovery belonged to John Wall, who took 22.7 months.

NEW: I tracked the last 30 NBA players to suffer an Achilles rupture and their return date. Here's where Jayson Tatum's 10-month timeline lands: https://t.co/55V83A3Z6r pic.twitter.com/ckHWdOJfLj — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 5, 2026

If Haliburton were to return for Indiana during the preseason, his recovery timeline would sit at roughly 15 months and two weeks.

Among those 31 players, that timeline would rank as the 27th fastest return — meaning Haliburton would have taken longer to recover than the majority of players who came back from the injury.

In many ways, that’s encouraging.

Feb 23, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A longer recovery window suggests Indiana is prioritizing Haliburton’s long-term health and ensuring he returns fully ready rather than rushing the process.

There’s also another connection between Haliburton and Tatum: both players underwent surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, one of the leading orthopedic surgeons in sports medicine. Both procedures were completed within 24 hours of the injury — something data suggests can lead to better long-term outcomes.

While the 2025–26 season has largely been one to forget for the Pacers, the long-term outlook still revolves around Haliburton’s recovery from the devastating Achilles tear he suffered during the NBA Finals.

It would be unwise to draw definitive conclusions from one player’s return, every recovery process is different. But seeing multiple NBA stars successfully return from Achilles injuries provides optimism.

For Indiana, the hope is that Haliburton will eventually return to the superstar level Pacers fans have come to know, and that his comeback story may one day mirror the one Tatum just began writing.

