“What can Brown do for you?”

Yes, it’s the famous UPS slogan, but lately, it’s also been a legitimate question when watching Indiana Pacers games.

When Indiana acquired Kobe Brown in the trade that brought Ivica Zubac to town, Brown was largely viewed as a secondary piece, the necessary salary inclusion when the Los Angeles Clippers took back Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson.

But since his arrival to Indiana, he’s been more than just a “throw-in” guy. He’s becoming one of those “Wow, I didn’t know he could do that” type of players.

In Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Brown poured in a career high, fifteen points, continuing what has quietly become one of the more intriguing developments of the Pacers’ final third of the regular season.

Kobe Brown goes to work for two. pic.twitter.com/CS5xhJ71mY — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 22, 2026

He rebounds on both ends. He has been solid driving the basketball. His three-point shot has suddenly become a weapon. And his lower-body strength consistently allows him to carve out space and create advantages.

The obvious question: where did this come from?

With the Clippers, Brown shot just 27 percent from three, while averaging only eight minutes per game. The opportunity simply wasn’t there.

Before the Mavericks game, I asked head coach Rick Carlisle what he has liked in Brown’s small four-game sample size since joining the Pacers.

“There is a lot to like,” Carlisle said. “Versatility, strength, he’s a really good crasher. We’ve worked with him a little bit on his three, just a couple of small adjustments, he’s doing real well with that. He’s got good feel, knows the game and this is a good opportunity for him.” Rick Carlisle in pregame media

The mention of “small adjustments” to Brown’s three-point shot stood out. During the Pacers broadcast, sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson noted that Carlisle pointed toward assistant coach Jenny Boucek after Brown knocked down his first three of the night. Boucek has earned a reputation as Indiana’s “shot doctor,” and Brown appears to be her latest success story.

Since joining the Pacers, Brown is 8-of-14 from beyond the arc, just over 57 percent. In a small sample, yes. But the confidence and mechanics look noticeably improved.

What a pass‼️



Jarace Walker drops a dime to Kobe Brown in the corner 🪙 pic.twitter.com/D9LdVTY2U3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 22, 2026

Since the All-Star break, Brown has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, already surpassing the total number of double-digit outings he had with the Clippers.

No one anticipated this level of immediate production when he was traded. But Brown has embraced the opportunity and shown he belongs in an NBA rotation.

Now, the focus shifts to sustainability. If this isn’t a flash in the pan, but a sign of real growth, the Pacers may have uncovered far more than a trade add-on, they may have found another depth piece.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.