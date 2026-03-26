Arguably the top three NBA prospects, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, won’t be in the mix in the Sweet 16. This upcoming draft is so loaded that we’re still able to make the mouthwatering list below.

Over the next few days, NBA scouts and fans will be able to monitor plenty of as March Madness continues in Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago and San Jose. The road to the Final Four continues in arenas the Wizards, Rockets and Bulls call home in addition to a venue that houses the NHL’s Sharks and hosted the Warriors for a season (1996-97) due to renovations in Oakland.

What future pros should you be sure to catch? Find late first-rounders and second-round sleepers here. Below are the top 16 prospects among this year’s Sweet 16.

1. Cameron Boozer, F, Duke: A lock for Naismith Player of the Year honors, following in the footsteps of fellow Blue Devil Cooper Flagg last season, Boozer gets it done at both ends as the foundation for everything his team does. He’ll still be just 18 years old when drafted and will be a plug-and-play guy given his size (6-foot-9, 250 pounds), IQ and versatility.

2. Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas: The most productive guard in the nation has stepped up his game in the postseason, leading the Razorbacks to an SEC Tournament title and into this Sweet 16 showdown with Arizona. A win over the team many expect to cut down the nets in Indy could be the game-changer that thrusts the recent Reebok signee into the top-three, but he’ll have to ease concerns about bad defensive habits.

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Kingston Flemings, G, Houston: An elite playmaker who grew up idolizing Derrick Rose and actually resembles him, he’s not as explosive as pre-injury D-Rose. Few are, but he’s among this draft’s top athletes. Flemings shot nearly 39 percent from 3-point range and has demonstrated an excellent blend of speed and skill which should allow him to flourish as a combo guard.

4. Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois: A lock top-10 pick, Wagler is a big point guard who has great instincts, gets into the paint with ease and can stroke it. His ceiling hinges on consistency and improving towards becoming an elite defender to take advantage of his size. He’s filled out nicely as a freshman and should continue growing into his frame.

5. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona: The reigning California Mr. Basketball has been likened to Devin Booker, and he’s been smooth and productive enough to command that hype. The Wildcats have been among the nation's best teams all season, but becoming a household name has eluded him despite becoming First Team All-Big 12.

6. Nate Ament, F, Tennessee: At roughly 6-foot-10, the Kevin Durant comparisons make sense since that's his favorite player who he models his game after, but he’s got to develop the confidence it takes to become an elite shot maker. Rick Barnes sold him on Knoxville specifically to come play a KD role and has seen him do so on occasion, so he can really take a step forward with a big effort in Chicago following a shaky performance in the win over Virginia.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

7. Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama: After declaring and withdrawing from last year’s draft, he’s taken the next step towards securing the lottery bag by becoming the unquestioned leader of this year’s Crimson Tide. Philon more than doubled his scoring average to 21.6, improved across the board in terms of efficiency and went from suspect 3-point shooter (31.5 percent) to a deadly one (39.7). Blessed with excellent size, the 6-foot-4 point guard should plug in nicely at the one or two.

8. Chris Cenac Jr., F, Houston: A skilled big man out of New Orleans, the 6-foot-11 Cenac has had some issues with consistency and needs to play with more ferocity, but his talent level is off the charts. Still just 19 years old, he should land inside the top 10 and could end up being an elite performer if his physical and mental maturity is developed effectively.

9. Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona: At a legit 7-foot-2, his combination of size and ability to move effectively should draw comparisons to Edey if he can develop the ability to stretch his range out to the perimeter. He’s got excellent shot blocking instincts and averaged over three offensive boards per game, showing off an excellent motor. The 21-year-old Lithuanian is averaging 3.5 blocks in this Big Dance and burned Utah State for nine offensive rebounds in Round 2.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) celebrates a play against Wisconsin with forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan: Following a well-traveled college career that included multiple First-Team All-AAC accolades at UAB, the Puerto Rican-born Dominican combo forward is showing off his versatility on the big stage. Considered a borderline first-rounder last summer before committing to the Wolverines, he’s improved but is among the oldest prospects on this list since he’ll be 24 when his rookie season begins.

11. Aday Mara, C, Michigan: He could emerge as a lottery pick the way Zach Edey did, but the 7-foot-3 Spaniard is on the thin side and will have to continue improving. He’ll turn 21 on April 7, has played in Spain’s Liga ACB and looks more polished in Ann Arbor than he did at UCLA. It remains to be seen if he can make another leap.

12. Isaiah Evans, G/F, Duke: Flagg’s apprentice as a freshman, he’s stepped into his own this season and could rise up draft boards since teams know he’s a willing defender with the tools to potentially be a difference-maker on the wing at that end of the floor. He’s been Duke’s second-best player all season and has a shot at winding up in the lottery.

13. Braylon Mullins, G/F, UConn: He’s shot just 2-for-14 from 3-point range through this tournament’s first two games, so he’ll need to pick it up if the Huskies are to get past Michigan State. The reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball is an elite shooter with excellent size for a wing, but he’s slumped down the stretch and may be better off returning to school given the talent available. Scouts do rate the 6-foot-6 19-year-old highly and expect he’ll be an excellent offensive player in the pros.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

14. Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa: Aiding coach Ben McCollum’s transition to the Big Ten after accompanying him following a stint at Drake where he won Missouri Valley Player of the Year honors was already enough to land him on the first-round radar. Now that he’s helped the Hawkeyes reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 despite a poor shooting game against Florida, he’s got a chance to make an even bigger splash. A coach’s son from the Kansas City suburbs, the 6-foot-4 Stritz has come a long way after beginning his career at Northwest Missouri State.

15. Koa Peat, F, Arizona: Playing on a loaded frontcourt has allowed him to play freely without worrying about foul trouble, but he hasn’t had the impact many expected and may ultimately benefit from a second season in Tucson. However, he was a top-10 recruit from a football-playing family that includes older brother Andrus, a top NFL offensive lineman for the last decade. Koa is still 19, has shown off great burst and touch around the basket but will need to improve his range to be an effective combo forward at the NBA level.

16. Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan: He can really improve his stock by convincing teams that his 3-point stroke will eventually be an asset, but that’s a work in progress that will require lots of work. What he can be is an elite defender, blessed with explosive athleticism and a 7-foot-2 wingspan on a 6-foot-9 frame. He crashes the boards well and has proven to be a consistent contributor on a loaded squad by consistently doing the dirty work.