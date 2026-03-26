The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are among the teams hoping to emerge in the Eastern Conference and looking to avoid the play-in, but their scouts will be plugged into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 beyond all the lottery picks strutting their stuff. Find the Sweet 16's Top 16 prospect here.

Over the next few days, March Madness continues in Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago and San Jose. The road to the Final Four continues in arenas the Wizards, Rockets and Bulls call home in addition to a venue that houses the NHL’s Sharks and hosted the Warriors for a season (1996-97) due to renovations in Oakland.

What future pros should you be sure to catch? Here are the top 16 potential steals in the late first-round and second round among this year’s Sweet 16.

1. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn: Built like Jalen Duren, he can use a strong tournament more than most since a lack of consistency has plagued him throughout his career, which began at Michigan. Reed dominated Furman in the first round to the tune of 31 points and 27 rebounds, but needs to flourish against a Sparty side blessed with quality size to improve his stock.

2. Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas: He’s been overshadowed by fellow freshman Darius Acuff, Jr., but he’s also been able to put a smooth offensive game on display. Thomas has shot 42 percent from 3-point range, handles it well and has stepped up as a catalyst when his name has been called.

3. Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke: Like Khaman Maluach before him, Ngongba has impressed with his size, mobility and defensive impact on this latest juggernaut in Durham, but there are similar concerns about just how explosive he can be and he needs to gain strength and develop more offensive skills. He’s also older than Maluach, still a teen in his rookie season in Phoenix.

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is defended by VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6)Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. David Mirkovic, F, Illinois: The Montenegrin 20-year-old wide body can stroke it from the perimeter and is a plus-rebounder. He may stay put in Champaign without a first-round guarantee, but already played pro ball as a teen in his native country and has some point forward skills that will serve him well.

5. Amari Allen, F, Alabama: Emerging as a vital contributor as a freshman, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has called him key to what his team does, citing his versatility as a top rebounder and 3-point shooter. He’ll be an NBA small forward, so he’ll have to become more consistent as a perimeter threat, entering the Sweet 16 on a 2-for-21 run from deep.

6. Zvonimir Ivisic, C, Illinois: He’s played at Kentucky and Arkansas in addition to an overseas career, so the 22-year-old Croatian is no mystery since he’s already declared and withdrawn from the NBA Draft twice. Bigger than his twin brother at 7-foot-2, he’s viewed as the better prospect.

7. Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois: Although he’s got better college stats and a more natural feel for the game, not being as explosive and shorter than his brother means he’ll likely slip into Round 2. By shorter, it should be noted he’s still a 7-footer.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

8. Dailyn Swain, G/F, Texas: The best player on the “Cinderella” Longhorns arrived in Austin with Sean Miller from Xavier and flashed the same all-around game that saw him excel in the Big East. He’s got to improve as a shooter and ball handler but has a shot at being a solid pro given his versatility.

9. Dame Sarr, G/F, Duke: The Italian-born teen played at Barcelona before arriving in the States and has had some strong performances down the stretch for the Blue Devils. He projects as a 3-and-D guy at the NBA level, but it may benefit him to develop for at least another season in Durham to make himself a lock first-rounder.

10. Zuby Ejiofor, F, St. John’s: After spending his freshman season at Kansas and having a quiet first run in Queens, the 6-foot-9 forward has become a monster as the engine for the Johnnies. He’s blossomed as an impact defender and consistently provides effort and intensity for Rick Pitino, arguably the toughest coach to please in the college game. Those intangibles will have to translate to the NBA, and his measurables will be key.

Jan 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) in their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

11. Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State: There aren’t many better shooters at the college level, especially at his size. He’ll have to be a specialist in the pros, but his height (6-foot-8) and lightning-quick release give him a chance. He'll need to light it up from beynd the arc for Iowa State to get to Indy.

12. Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State: The Cyclones are hoping their star forward can overcome an ankle sprain to play in the regional semis against Tennessee. The Las Vegas native ranks first or second in all major categories and has improved throughout his career. If he was a couple inches taller, he’d be a first-round lock.

13. Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona: After spending his first season at Alabama, the former top recruit has called Tucson home, thriving in the backcourt whether coming off the bench or in the starting lineup. He’ll have to prove his jumper won’t be a liability, but he’s got the size, athleticism and defensive chops to carve out an NBA career.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) dribbles past Troy Trojans forward Jerrell Bellamy (10) during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

14. Pryce Sandfort, F/G, Nebraska: The leading scorer on the most successful Huskers’ basketball team ever, he figures to be at least a 3-point specialist in the pros. Older brother Payton is playing in the G League with Oklahoma City and his kid brother will look to take down the school they both called home last season when Nebraska lines up against Iowa in Chicago.

15. Braden Smith, G, Purdue: Division I’s all-time assist leader was a lightly regarded recruit despite winning Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2022, but he’s been a steady force for four years with or without Zach Edey, who certainly helped make life easier. He’ll be on a Summer League roster near you.

16. Alex Karaban, F, UConn: A two-time national champion, the combo forward should get an opportunity to show he can contribute in the NBA. His 3-point stroke will have to improve, but he’s proven he’ll do whatever it takes to help a team win game after game.