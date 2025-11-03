Pacers-Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Makes Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season, and Milwaukee will be healthy for this contest.
The Bucks will have their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court for Monday's contest in Indiana.
Antetokounmpo is good to go after he was listed as probable duer to a knee issue.
The 30-year-old superstar will be available against the Pacers in what will be the first leg of a back-to-back for Milwaukee.
The last time he was on the court for the Bucks, he was incredible, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He was on track to play against the Pacers, and now he will officially hit the court for his sixth game of the season.
