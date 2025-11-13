Pacers Down 7 Players After Latest Guard Ruled Out vs Suns

The Indiana Pacers will be without seven players, including guard Cody Martin, who was added to the injury report hours prior to their match against the Phoenix Suns.

Martin will miss tonight's contest due to an illness.

Martin has made four appearances with the Pacers but will not make his fifth tonight as he deals with an illness.

He joined the Pacers last week on a hardship exception. The Pacers have dealt with a flurry of injuries this season, which is why they had to sign Martin in the first place.

However, he will miss Thursday's contest. His next chance to play will be on Saturday when the Pacers take on the Toronto Raptors back at home.

In four games with the Pacers, Martin is averaging 1.8 points per game, 0.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 20 percent from the field in 13.8 minutes of action.

Martin last played on Tuesday, being held to five minutes of play and one point. It's unclear whether the Pacers will extend his 10-day contract again when it expires in two days.

The 30-year-old is with his third team of his career after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Martin was selected No. 36 overall out of the University of Nevada. His NBA career has been a pretty solid one, averaging 6.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three in 263 games.

