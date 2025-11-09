All Pacers

Shorthanded Pacers to Face Warriors Without Golden State Hall of Famer

Alex Kirschenbaum

Sep 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Draymond Green (23), and forward Jimmy Butler III (10) pose for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers might be missing a whopping nine players ahead of their second game in as many days, a road matchup against the slipping Golden State Warriors.

But Golden State will be missing a future Hall of Famer, too.

Per Underdog NBA, 11-time All-NBA Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Sunday's bout with a lingering illness issue.

This story will be updated...

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

