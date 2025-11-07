Myles Turner Claps Back at Pacers Fans After Return to Indiana With Bucks
Bucks center Myles Turner was feeling a lot of mixed emotions ahead of his return to Indiana for the first time after a dramatic offseason.
The mixed emotions were mutual, as the Pacers honored Turner with a video tribute ahead of the game paired with a flock of boos from the Indiana faithful.
Clearly Turner — who spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Indiana — took offense to how he was treated in his first game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse since signing a four-year, $108 million contract with Miwaukee.
"It was disheartening. Man, it was frustrating," Turner told reporters after the game. "You give 10 years of your life, your blood, sweat and tears. You take pay cuts, you survive trade rumors, you try to do everything the right way and then sometimes that stuff shakes out. It's cool, you know, I'll take it on the chin."
Turner's comments after the game weren't enough for the 11-year veteran, who took to X after the game to fully express his disappointment in the awkward reunion.
"Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded Sometimes It’s Boo’d But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising," Turner posted.
According to Turner, he wanted to return to Indiana over the offseason after his key role in their NBA Finals run. However, Turner was disappointed with the Pacers' offer, which he said was over $40 million less than the Bucks' offer.
Fans took offense to one of Turner's quotes over the summer, which was intended for the Bucks' front office according to Turner.
Milwaukee 'Wants to Celebrate Me,' Says Turner
"I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me. There's a great quote that says, 'go where you're celebrated'. I feel like that's here," Turner said, later posting on X that the message was not about Indiana fans but about his free agency experience.
Turner is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game through the first eight contests of the season. He and the Bucks will return to Indiana on Dec. 23, in a game in which the tensions should once be sky high.
