Pacers Cut Ties with Veteran Guard, Sign Free Agent Sharpshooter and Big Man

The reeling Indiana Pacers may be shuffling chairs on the Titanic just five weeks into the 2025-26 NBA season, but at least they're being proactive about their roster.

Indiana, still hampered by long-term injuries to All-NBA point guard Tyrese Maxey, reserve forward Obi Toppin, wing Aaron Nesmith, and rookie guard Kam Jones (starters Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin have missed much of the year with long-term ailments, but are now back in the fold), has fallen to a miserable 2-14 record on the year. Just a season removed from a seven-game NBA Finals clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana can barely buy a win.

But the team is still clearly determined to address some of its most glaring short-term roster deficiencies, even as it seems destined to set its sights on prepping for the 2026 NBA Draft.

To that end, the Pacers front office has swapped out one little-used reserve for some added depth this week.

Standard Roster Changes for the Pacers

Per a team press statement, Indiana has cut reserve point guard Monte Morris to make room for returning power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Indiana had inked Robinson-Earl to a pair of 10-day deals after all their injuries qualified them for the league's hardship exception.

Robinson-Earl's second and last 10-day agreement expired on Thursday night, but the Pacers seem to like what he can give them on the hardwood, and are bringing him aboard their standard roster this time. Ahead of the Pacers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the 25-year-old has been averaging 5.2 points and 6.2 boards across 20.3 minutes in his 10 games for Indiana so far (three starts).

Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that Robinson-Earl has agreed to a two-season contract. The minimum-salaried deal would become fully guaranteed after Jan. 7. Indiana will have a 2026-27 team option. Morris was fairly underwhelming during his six games with the franchise, averaging a scant 3.0 points on .350/.250/.500 shooting splits and 1.5 dimes per.

But Indiana continues to qualify for the league's hardship exception, since it has four players who have sat out for three or more straight games and are set to miss at least two more weeks of action.

Per another Pacers presser, Indiana is signing free agent swingman Garrison Mathews to help bolster the team's lackluster 3-point shooting. A career 38.2 percent long range shooter with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks before making his Pacers debut on Friday, the 29-year-old Mathews will help release defensive pressure in the paint for Indiana.

