Pacers Sign Free Agent Forward to Hardship Exception Deal Amid Injury Woes
The Indiana Pacers have made an emergency addition to their roster.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the ailing club has brought in a frontcourt reinforcement, in the wake of Obi Toppin's long-term foot surgery recovery timeline. Imaging on Toppin's injured right foot revealed a stress fracture. He is not expected to return the floor until at least February.
Scotto reports that Indiana is signing free agent power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a new deal.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that the 6-foot-8 Villanova product is being signed via a 10-day hardship exception deal.
Per the league's most recent injury report, a whopping six Pacers will miss Indiana's next matchup, a clash against the largely healthy Golden State Warriors slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
This story will be updated...