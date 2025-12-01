Pacers Predicted to Select Elite Big 12 Wing in New Mock Draft

The Indiana Pacers are struggling through the 2025-26 season without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, having won just four of their 20 games so far.

There may be some upside to a down season, though, as Haliburton is set to return next season and they could get a premium piece to accompany the two-time All-NBA selection.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted the Pacers get the third overall pick in 2026's NBA Draft, and that they will select small forward AJ Dybantsa out of BYU.

A 'Cartoonish' Size Advantage

"Early on, AJ Dybantsa has been able to lean on his positional size and physicality attacking through contact," Wasserman wrote. "His size and strength for guard or wing can look cartoonish with how he's able to overpower defenders at 18 years old.

"There is plenty of high school tape on his perimeter shotmaking, but so far he's played to his strengths as a driver.

"Scouts will eventually want to see a more diverse scoring repertoire and shooting, particularly when it comes to evaluating him versus Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer."

Dybantsa entered his collegiate career as the top recruit in the class of 2025, and has posted solid numbers across his seven games played so far this season.

The 18-year-old is averaging 19 points per game on 54.2 percent shooting this season, and is also putting up 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He posted a career-high 25 points against the University of Connecticut in BYU's only loss of the season so far, and is yet to score less than 15 points in a game.

The Pacers don't have an explicit need at small forward, but Dybantsa would definitely slot directly into the starting lineup. Benedict Mathurin, the Pacers' current starting three, could easily slot into the shooting guard spot to allow Dybantsa to play his natural position.

This season may already be a wash for the Pacers, who made the NBA FInals last season, but with the return of their superstar in 2026-27 and the addition of a premium young star in Dybantsa, they could immediately rise back into contention.

