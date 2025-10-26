Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Announces Concerning Injury Update Ahead of Timberwolves Game
Having fallen to an 0-2 regular season start, the Indiana Pacers find themselves in a precarious position healthwise with their schedule refusing to relent.
A day after getting obliterated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 128-103, while losing two more players to injuries mid-game, Indiana is set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with possibly as many eight combined standard and two-way roster players on the shelf.
Newly promoted Indiana starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin suffered a sore foot midway through the contest's third quarter.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Mathurin appeared to be dealing with some discomfort around the visitors' locker room in FedEx Forum postgame, but he was not outfitted with crutches or a walking boot.
More ominously, head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that it's possible all of the Pacers players who were hurt by the end of the Grizzlies clash may sit out against Minnesota, too.
To recap, that would mean life without most of the Pacers' guards.
Beyond two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ruptured Achilles), Indiana will also be without his replacement at the point, Andrew Nembhard (strained left shoulder) and Nembhard's backup T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain). The Pacers would also be missing rookie guards Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) and two-way shooting guard Taelon Peter (sore right groin).
Guards Quenton Jackson (strained right hamstring) and Johnny Furphy (sore left foot) also missed the action.
Most concerningly among the new ailments, however, is Bennedict Mathurin's health issue. In parts of two games, the 6-foot-5 Arizona product has averaged 31.0 points while slashing a red-hot .548/.500/.885, along 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 dimes (against a less-than-desirable 2.5 turnovers).
Mathurin appeared to be keyed-in on earning a massive pay raise next summer, after failing to agree on a contract extension in time for this year's Oct. 20 preseason deadline.
Questions on Mathurin's Game Impeded His Extension Chances
Concerns have been bubbling about Mathurin's defense and late-game decision making. There are fewer questions, however about the 23-year-old's acumen as a scorer. He's a prolific bucket-getter, and his absence could hurt Indiana deeply.
According to the league's latest injury report, the Timberwolves could be without second-year guard Rob Dillingham, who left Minnesota's 128-110 blowout against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday with a nasal fracture.
