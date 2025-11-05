Pacers' Rick Carlisle Confirms Two Players Out Indefinitely
Indian Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced that they will be without two players indefinitely.
Carlisle said that Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson will be out, and they both have no timetable for a return.
Furphy suffered an ankle injury on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. He did not return in the loss to the Bucks. He finished the game with three points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.
The young guard suffered the injury in the fourth quarter as he was driving to the basket. The second-year guard will be out for some time, as it has been an injury-riddled season for the Pacers, and they have yet to play 10 games this season.
Prior to the news, Furphy was considered day-to-day. With him being ruled out, Jarace Walker and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should remain strong candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
This story will be updated….