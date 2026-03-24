The Pacers Snap Franchise-Worst 16-Game Losing Streak Behind Siakam's Dominance

The Indiana Pacers arrived in Orlando determined to end their losing streak and they finally delivered.

Indiana tightened its rotation to nine players, with none of its two-way players suiting up. The result was a more focused effort that ultimately paid off.

The Pacers held a 128–126 lead with five seconds remaining, a rare position for a team that went winless for forty days. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero drove to the basket, but was met at the rim by Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff, forcing a miss and sealing Indiana’s first win since Feb. 11.

Star Showdown

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There hasn’t been much to celebrate this season, but Pascal Siakam’s performance should not go unnoticed.

When I think of Pascal Siakam with this Pacers team, I am reminded of the meme with the two-million dollar Bugatti Veyron parked outside of a mobile home.

Siakam has been All-NBA level good this year, but with the amount of injuries this team has suffered throughout the season, as well as guys being in and out of the lineup, Siakam has had to singlehandedly carry this team to the sixteen wins they have.

On this night, he was locked in a battle with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

GAME-WINNING BLOCK ✋



Pascal Siakam met him at the rim to seal the win. pic.twitter.com/WXHEXsv0q0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 24, 2026

Siakam set the tone early, scoring 20 points in the first half on 7-of-14 shooting while adding a rebound, assist, steal and block. He continued his strong play after halftime and finished with 37 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.

Banchero matched him nearly shot for shot. He scored 22 points in the first half on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Indiana adjusted defensively in the second half, but Banchero still finished with 39 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal.

The defining moment came at the buzzer, when Siakam blocked Banchero’s potential game-tying attempt to secure the win.

Jarace Walker Steps Up

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jarace Walker delivered one of his more complete performances of the season.

He finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists. While his recent play has been inconsistent, this performance was a strong reminder of his potential when he’s aggressive and efficient.

The Potter Problem

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At halftime, assistant coach Jenny Boucek told sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson that Orlando was “hunting some guys in the pick-and-roll.”

Without saying names, it was pretty obvious what player was being hunted. That player, Micah Potter.

Yes, there have been good games from Potter, but let’s not lose sight of what’s going on.

When Micah Potter checks into the game, opposing offenses light up like they’ve just walked into a buffet after a long day. They start hunting him immediately, calling for screens and isolations because they know the matchup is there for the taking. Every possession feels like they’re picking exactly what they want off the menu.

You might see a highlight defensive play from Potter from time-to-time, but the proof is in the pudding. This is not a good defender. He can’t guard in space and he can’t protect the paint. He is a mediocre rebounder at best. Sure, he is a solid screener, can make the right read and move the ball properly in the Pacers offense, and he’ll knock down open threes as a floor spacing big. But what he is giving up on a nightly basis on defense, far outweighs his offensive contributions.

In a game with a lot of positives, the most glaring negative was how the Magic had their best offensive scoring runs with Potter on the floor.

Final Numbers

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Indiana was highly efficient offensively, shooting 54.9% from the field, 45.7% from three and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

The Pacers recorded 32 assists on 45 made field goals while committing just seven turnovers.

They also controlled key areas of the game, outscoring Orlando 26–14 in fast-break points and 20–7 in points off turnovers.

After more than a month of losses, Indiana finally found a way to close one out.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.