The type of player the Indiana Pacers need

If there is a path to fixing a serious weakness without losing too much, it should be taken. In the case of the Indiana Pacers, they are short at center and could use an upgrade.

According to Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel, the Pacers have inquired to the Los Angeles Clippers about Ivica Zubac, but LAC hasn't "been willing to discuss his future whatsoever..."

Zubac is just the type of player Indiana needs for when it’s time to chase championships, which should be when Tyrese Haliburton gets healthy. The benefit of bringing him over sooner, hypothetically of course, is that he can start developing chemistry with the other guys.

He may not pop threes like Myles Turner, but he is a better player because he is a post monster and his screens create more points for his teammates. Post players are the best floor spacers in the game because they always attract help, uncovering the arc. Think of Haliburton hoisting easy threes off the catch when going inside out puts opponents in a scramble.

The only player in the NBA who posts up more than Zubac (5.4) is Nikola Jokić (8.8). The former also gets a steady diet of elbow touches (5.8) and there aren’t too many players who can match his strength at close range.

Zubac ran significantly fewer pick-and-rolls than Turner last year, but this year he is doing slightly more without increasing his frequency. Turner is feeling the effects of not having a great connector besides Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently out with a calf strain.

Zubac next to Pascal Siakam plus Haliburton could make for some lethal screen rolls, too, if his frequency is raised. Consider how he averaged 16.8 points on a 62.8 effective field goal percentage last season on mostly feeds from James Harden, and his numbers are hovering around that now. He could put up equally or better numbers in Indiana as his skill set would make the Pacers hard to guard in the half-court when next to a quality playmaker.

One wrinkle they could use with him in a split action set to buy shooters maximum time and space is making him the passer to the post. Since he’s not an outside threat, defenses would be dropping back against him, so as soon as he makes the read and screens the shooter's man, there’s a window.

Additionally, leaning on his prowess as a half-court option would ensure Haliburton doesn’t work too hard at the start of his comeback. He is on his sixth straight season averaging at least 70 percent of his shots at 0-3 feet.

And the defense

On the other side, Zubac’s defensive work would also be a big help in the back line and would give them a capable rebounder. He's gotten better at getting to closer to the screen against pick and roll, too.

He’s in the middle of his prime and may have an extra level to get to as an All-Star.

The Pacers shouldn’t let another team trade for him if the Clippers ever decide to start having talks to move him because championship windows are short. If too much thought is dedicated to the long term, you could blink and the chace for a run is gone.