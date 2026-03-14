The Way-Too-Early Pacers Season Predictions

The season may be over for the Indiana Pacers, but there is still a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

That light? The return of Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana’s engine is expected to breathe life back into a Pacers team that clearly missed him this season, even if it takes a couple of months for him to fully regain his rhythm after returning from injury.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The future could look even brighter if the Pacers secure a top-four pick in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery. Landing one of Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Caleb Wilson could turn a difficult season into a pivotal moment for the franchise.

If that happens, Indiana’s long-term outlook would immediately become one of the most exciting in the Eastern Conference.

To get a better pulse on how the fan base is feeling, I reached out to seven Pacers fans and asked them for their “way-too-early” predictions for the 2026–27 season.

Ivica Zubac introduced for the first time in the starting lineups: pic.twitter.com/paX51FBLpx — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 12, 2026

What Are Your Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2026–27 Season?

Fan No. 1: “Even if Haliburton doesn’t come back 100% right away, I think they end up with a top-10 offense and defense. They’ll host a first-round series but probably feel like they need to make one more change on the bench before the playoffs.”

Fan No. 2: “Oh we’re winning the championship.”

Fan No. 3: "I predict 50–55 wins. Tyrese Haliburton will probably rest some games as he’s coming off the Achilles, but Zubac could be an All-Star. I want to go back to the NBA Finals. Hopefully we get our first ring.”

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fan No. 4: "I think it will be a slow start similar to last season. Everyone will panic, then late December into January they’ll hit a stride. 50-plus wins and a deep playoff run. NBA Finals? I believe!”

Fan No. 5: "It largely depends on Tyrese Haliburton and how he looks in year one back from this injury. Steering toward the middle of what that range could be, I’d say the fifth seed in the East and winning a playoff round, maybe two. I think the beginning of the year is going to look a little rough between integrating Zubac and Haliburton recovering, but I have faith they’ll eventually pull it together.”

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fan No. 6: “There will be initial excitement with a hot start, and then around 10-ish games in the team will cool off. This will be followed by a deep playoff push. It will take some time to gel, shake off the rust and learn their new limitations after the initial excitement. But if they gel at the right time, a championship is very much on the table.”

Fan No. 7: “I’m normally not fond of doing ‘way-too-early’ predictions, but since it’s now Pacers vs. the world, here we go. Pacers lose their 2026 pick to the Clippers but regain the rights to their 2031 first and use that as an asset in a blockbuster trade for Trey Murphy from the Pelicans. The roster fully gels before the calendar turns to December 2026 and they dominate the rest of the regular season to finish as the No. 2 seed in the East behind Boston. They put together another memorable playoff run and return to the Finals for revenge on OKC. Seven-game series, but this time Indiana comes out on top and gives the ultimate middle finger to Adam Silver.”

Expectations Are Already High

As these responses show, expectations among Pacers fans are already sky-high.

Are those expectations realistic? It’s fair to say they might be.

Indiana’s aggressive move to acquire Ivica Zubac signals that the front office shares the belief that this roster can compete at a high level once healthy.

Winning an NBA championship is always a difficult task, but the Pacers proved last season that they can compete on the league’s biggest stage.

With Haliburton returning and the roster potentially adding another top-tier young talent through the draft, Indiana could enter next season stronger on paper than the team that made its recent Finals run.

That doesn’t guarantee another deep playoff push. But it does mean expectations will be high — and anything short of a serious postseason run would likely feel like a missed opportunity.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.