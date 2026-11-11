INDIANAPOLIS -- Two weeks ago, head coach Rick Carlisle shared that the Pacers superstar point guard had a hamstring injury and listed him as week-to-week. He told reporters to ask about his status in two weeks and he provide another update then.

That two week timeline was tonight before the Indiana Pacers face the Washington Wizards, and Carlisle shared the unfortunate news.

"He's progressing and the hamstring is doing better," Carlisle said. "Check back in ten days. I think that's reasonable."

This means that the earliest Haliburton could return would be on November 22, when the Pacers travel to Madison Square Garden for the only time this season to face their rival, the New York Knicks.

Oct 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana has an extremely difficult schedule during that ten-day window of games. They start things off with a two-game homestand against the Wizards and Knicks, then travel to face LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the 76ers game, they will come home to play Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets, before heading out to Cleveland for a game against Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and the Cavaliers.

Thankfully during this difficult schedule, the Pacers will have two days off after the 76ers game so they can get in a much-needed practice before they face the Rockets. Carlisle has discussed how difficult this recent stretch has been with no practice time, as the only availability they've had came during their trip to Mexico City where they faced the Denver Nuggets.

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Haliburton has be sidelined, the Pacers have had a hard time finding wins. They're 1-6 this season without their franchise point guard, but a woeful 38-99 throughout his four seasons with the Pacers.

For the guys that are available, they are going to have to find a way to pull out some victories despite how challenging these next upcoming games are. This is a group that typically plays to the level of their competition and this opportunity gives them a chance to prove themselves.

Indiana's backcourt will likely get stronger once T.J. McConnell is off his minutes restriction, but until that is lifted, Andrew Nembhard, Braden Smith and Quenton Jackson will continue to be relied upon for the point guard responsibilities.

This is obviously not the news that anyone wanted here, but getting the face of their franchise back fully healthy is more important than rushing him back with a greater risk of getting re-injured.