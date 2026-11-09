Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, and they’re now slight favorites at home as they look to complete a season sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

Dallas won the first meeting between these teams on the road even with Flagg (shoulder) going down in the first half.

Now, the Pacers are off to a slow start (3-7) with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) on the shelf and ruled out once again for this game.

Oddsmakers have set the Mavs as slight favorites on the second night of a back-to-back, but there’s always a chance they could sit Kyrie Irving (knee) as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2024-25 season.

Dallas (6-4) has a real shot to make the playoffs in the West, but the strong start from the conference as a whole has the Mavs in the No. 10 spot entering Monday’s action.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my pick for this game in what will be the final regular-season meeting between these two teams in the 2026-27 campaign.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +3.5 (-110)

Mavs -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pacers: +136

Mavs: -161

Total

223.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Pacers vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (IND), KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBA League Pass

Pacers record: 3-7

Mavs record: 6-4

Pacers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Ben Sheppard – out

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pacers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)

Earlier this season, Flagg had six dimes in the first half (17 minutes) against this Pacers team, and he could have an even bigger playmaking load if Irving sits on Monday.

Flagg is averaging 7.0 assists per game in the 2026-27 season, clearing this line in four matchups, including a 12-assist game in Sunday’s win over Brooklyn.

The Pacers are just 20th in the league in opponent assists per game, and Flagg is averaging 12.4 potential assists per night.

He’s undervalued in this spot, especially after how he picked apart Indy earlier this season.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the UNDER in the second meeting between these teams:

This season, the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have been two of the best UNDER teams in the league, which makes sense with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined for Indy.

Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back, so it wouldn’t be shocking if All-Star guard Kyrie Irving (knee) ended up sitting out this game. Since Dallas is such a small favorite at home, I would expect at least a couple players to pop up on the injury report.

This Indiana offense isn’t nearly as lethal with Haliburton sidelined, and the Pacers are 22nd in the league in both offensive rating and points per game this season. Dallas (13th in offensive rating) has a top-10 defensive rating in the 2026-27 season, and it’s just 20th in the league in pace.

The Pacers may try to play uptempo in this game, but they’ve hit the UNDER in seven of their 10 games.

Dallas has done so even more (eight of 10 games), and it has failed to clear 223.5 combined points in six games this season. It did combine for 226 points against the Pacers earlier this season, but Haliburton played in that game. In fact, the Mavs have gone UNDER this number in six of their last seven games and are allowing just 109.1 points per game this season.

I think the UNDER is a great bet with Haliburton out of the lineup.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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