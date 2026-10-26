Following a lackluster first quarter showing, the Pacers dominated the Nets the final 36 minutes of play. They outscored Brooklyn 112-89 during this stretch and ran the Nets all over the court.

The ball was hopping as the team had 34 assists on 49 made baskets. This looked like the Pacers basketball we are all used to seeing. Several players stepped up in a variety of ways, but these three players stood out the most.

Here are three takeaways from tonight's game.

Tyrese Haliburton has the pep in his step back

Haliburton smiles after making another three | Pacers Social Media

Indiana's point guard was back to his former self in tonight's matchup against the Nets. He shot an incredibly efficient 8-13 from the field, while going 4-7 from three for a team-high 24 points. He had his second double-double of the season with 10 assists, corralled four rebounds and had 2 steals.

He was a team-best +29 on the floor and the Nets had absolutely no ability to stop him. With Zubac going down in the first quarter, the Pacers personal on the roster allows for them to play a much faster pace and they were able to use that to their advantage against a tired Nets team who played a close game against Cleveland the night prior.

During the second half he drilled three deep-three-point shots and was skipping after the final one was made. He also bounced the ball off the floor to himself for a dunk on a fastbreak play and was smiling all the way down the court while his teammates went wild on the bench.

Haliburton logged just over 31-minutes tonight, and with the Pacers playing in their first back-to-back of the season against Milwaukee tomorrow, it will be interesting to see what his minutes load looks like. After the game in his on-court postgame interview, he confirmed that he would be playing in Milwaukee and that playing through being tired is good for him as he works his way back into game shape.

Ivica Zubac leaves game with ankle injury, Jay Huff gets second half start

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball while defended by Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers starting big man exited the game with an ankle sprain in the middle of the first quarter and did not return to the game. While seeing Zubac hurt was worrisome, the team stepped up in his absence.

Indiana rotated several players in at the five spot while he was out, but Huff got the nod to start the second half. In that third period he went a perfect 3-3 from the field for 7 points, had 2 assists and blocked one shot.

In the first half Huff had 5 points on 2-3 shooting with 2 blocks and an assist. This was just a really great showing from Huff and he took advantage of an unfortunate situation. He finished the game with 14 points on 83.3% shooting.

Kelly Oubre Jr. admits that he's been in his head

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guards Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and Quenton Jackson (29) react during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran forward got off to a rough start in his first two games with the Pacers, but was solid in his play tonight.

In the first half of tonight's game, Kelly Oubre Jr. went 4-6 from the field for 10 points, while dishing out one assist and committing a turnover. His defense was still suspect as he committed three fouls in 11 minutes and got his fourth quickly in the third. Thankfully that was the last of his fouling, but it is something he has to clean up.

He finished the game going 6-9 from the floor with 14 points, while dishing out 2 assists and grabbing 2 rebounds. There is still room for him to get better, but his transparency during his halftime interview shed light on how things have been going for him.

Oubre admitted to Jeremiah Johnson during his halftime interview that his slow start to the season has been him overthinking things.



"I'm just playing harder, but they've been encoruaging me to be myself," Oubre said. "I've been in my head a little bit about learning the system, learning the play calls, but I'm just gonna come out here and run hard, play hard, and defend and try to rebound"

Final Thoughts

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pascal Siakam had another strong game, scoring over 20 points for the third time this season. Obi Toppin played well again off the bench with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. And Andrew Nembhard had a great shooting night from distance, making 4-6 from outside while scoring 14 points.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results. Click Here.