One night after getting crushed by LeBron James and the 76ers, the Pacers were back in action on Saturday in Chicago against a weaker team -- facing the Bulls.

Things looked good early for Indiana, but the end result looked all too familiar. The Pacers fell short once again, losing to the Bulls by a final score of 108-107. Time is running short to make a run at the top teams in the conference, as the Pacers continue to wait for Tyrese Haliburton to return.

Here are the main takeaways from Saturday night's game:

Late game collapse.

The Pacers led by as many as 17 points in this game. That has to end up in the win column. As the Bulls slowly made their way back into the game, the Pacers still held a four point lead in the closing minutes, but couldn't close the deal.

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith missed shots late, and the Pacers defense couldn't contain Matas Buzelis or former Pacer guard Buddy Hield down the stretch. (Buzelis finished with 22 points). It looked like Indiana wanted to get Pascal Siakam the ball on the final possession, but the Bulls did a solid job defending on that play.

Strong efforts from Zubac and Oubre Jr. wasted.

Ivica Zubac has put together a strong stretch of late, and he had 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists in this game. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and went 6-for-8 from the field. The Pacers are going to need strong contributions from each player if they want to turn this season around, but on Saturday night, their efforts still weren't enough. The Pacers were also a little better from three in this game, shooting 10-for-29, but connecting on just one more might've been enough for a victory.

Rough shooting night for Andrew Nembhard.

On Friday night, it was Siakam having a rough shooting night. Saturday, as Siakam was somewhat better (6 of 14), it was unfortunately Nembhard's turn. The guard shot just 3-for-15 and scored 9 points. He did contribute 9 assists, but the poor shooting from the starting guard really hurt Indiana in this game. It seems like the Pacers are finding new ways to lose each night instead of having just one or two main issues.

The Pacers are now just 6-14 on the season, and have lost games to Milwaukee, Brooklyn, and now Chicago. This is not what anyone had in mind when the season started, and Indiana was expected to be challenging teams like Detroit, Boston, Miami and Philadelphia.

Haliburton hopes to return in the near future, but the hole continues to get bigger for this team with each passing game. They're now 1 1/2 games behind the Bulls, a team that is clearly in rebuilding mode.