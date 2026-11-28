After having three days off to prepare for this matchup with the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers came out flatter than a car with a dead battery.

This was an embarrassing performance from almost every single player that got into the game.

The inability to make shots led to extreme frustration, and the team allowed that to impact every facet of their game. Philadelphia led wire-to-wire and took home the 111-87 victory.

12 players got into the game, here is how they performed.

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jay Huff: A

If everyone would have shot and played as well as Huff tonight, the Pacers would have had a chance in this game. The big man was left out of the rotation the last two games, but made an impact tonight. He went 8-12 from the field for 18 points and made all of his twos. He only had 1 rebound in 22 minutes and was a -1 in a 24-point loss.

Andrew Nembhard: C-

In 25 minutes, Nembhard finished with 14 points on 5-10 shooting and dished out 2 assists while also committing 2 turnovers. He was the primary defender on Maxey and held him to 3-13 shooting, so I thought his performance was overall okay. Maybe there would have been more to like from his game if guys could hit open shots, but this one was forgettable.

Ivica Zubac: C-

Big Zu was dominant on the glass with 16 rebounds in 23 minutes, but he was just 2-7 from the field and finished the game as a -22. His defense was mostly good on Embiid as he held him to 5-14 shooting, but this was overall a mediocre game for him.

Nov 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pascal Siakam: F

The Pacers best player finished with a season-low 11 points on 3-14 shooting, connecting on just 21.4% of his shots. He only grabbed 2 rebounds and looked uninspired most of the game. This was a rare performance from Siakam, but the entire team had bad energy coming out of the half.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: D+

Aside from the block of the season on Joel Embiid that got Quinn Buckner to give out one of his "smothered chicken" calls, the 12-year veteran went just 1-6 from the field for 8 points, and shot 6-9 from the free-throw line. He also added 2 steals and 3 rebounds to his statline, but he only played 16 minutes. After how well he had been playing the last 8 games, this was a step backwards.

Aaron Nesmith: F

Nobody likes to kick a man while he's down, but this was a horrible showing for Nesmith. He has gone five straight games now without connecting on a three-point shot, as he missed all 4 of his attempts tonight. He finished the game going 1-8 from the field and aside from a few good drives in the first half, he looked so dejected. At this point, it feels more mental than anything for his shooting slump. Expectations are higher for him because he is the starting small forward of this team, but he is in a horrible slump and desperately needs to get out of it. If he doesn't, there could be real conversations about pulling him from the starting lineup when Haliburton returns.

Nov 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith: D-

In 21 minutes of play, Smith finished the game as a -17 with 3 turnovers to just 1 assist. He went 1-6 from the floor and had 1 rebound. Philadelphia took advantage of his size and went at him often. This was not a good showing, but because of the injuries, Smith is being asked to do a lot more than anyone expected heading into the season. His highs have been fun early on in the year, but his lows are a reminder that he just isn't ready to be an everyday rotational player.

Jalen Slawson: C

Somehow, some way, Slawson finished the game with a +7. He had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 points, and 3 turnovers. This was an okay performance from the fan-favorite, but he has proven to be more impactful in other games.

Obi Toppin: D

As the Pacers were getting crushed in the third quarter, Toppin caught the ball in the middle of the paint and turned around to take a 9-foot jump shot. He whacked the left side of the backboard and was completely uncontested. That was the type of game it was for the entire team. He finished the game going 1-4 from the field, had 3 rebounds, 1 assists, and was a -7.

Nov 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quenton Jackson: C-

Q had an okay game, as he went 4-8 from the field for 9 points, and added 4 rebounds. He played a majority of his minutes in the second half when the game was out of reach, but at least he played with energy and created 3 steals.

Jarace Walker: C

Walker did not check into the game until late in the 3rd quarter, and in his first few possessions he took a bad shot attempt and then sailed a pass into the second row. After that, he settled down and played fine. He finished with 5 rebounds in 15 minutes and dished out 3 assists. He contributed 6 points and was only a -2 in the game.

Larry Nance Jr.: C

Nance did not play until the fourth quarter when Carlisle pulled the starters. In his 8 minutes of action he had 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 points and was a +4. With the game out of reach, there was nothing much to say about his overall performance.

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